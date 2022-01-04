EVERNEST INCREASES ITS FRONT RANGE FOOTPRINT THROUGH ACQUISITION OF LEGACY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a full-service real estate and property management company, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that specializes in the brokerage, renovation, maintenance, and management of single-family and small multifamily investment homes, announced today that they have acquired Legacy Property Management.

Evernest Property Management (PRNewsfoto/Evernest)

Evernest Founder and CEO, Matthew Whitaker said of the acquisition, "Denver and the front range have been an excellent market for us over the past 3 years. Any chance we can get to improve our footprint, which provides more value for our Clients, we're excited to act upon it. Legacy Property Management is one of the premier property management brands in the area and we jumped at the opportunity."

"Annemarie Sunde, Managing Broker and Owner of Legacy has been a real estate investor advocate on the front range for many years. She's not only built an incredible business but has gone above and beyond to protect the rights of rental property owners."

Evernest has grown from a small Birmingham-based property manager into one of the nation's largest single-family and small multifamily investment property management service providers and brokers. They currently have offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Boulder, Chattanooga, Colorado Springs, Columbus (OH), Denver, Detroit, Fort Collins, Jackson (MS), Little Rock, Memphis, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Toledo, and Tulsa.

Evernest manages over 6,000 homes with almost 150 team members and has been on the Inc5000 list 5 out of the last 6 years.

Sunde said of the sale, "When I decided to sell my business, I searched for a company who shared my passion for real estate owners. Evernest was started by a real estate investor and understands the challenges that come with owning rental homes. That type of Client empathy is hard to find in most property managers today."

Whitaker added, "This is our 17th company to acquire across the country. We continue to look for best-in-class property management providers who are looking to get out of the property management business or retire. We take what they've built and infuse it with our distinctive culture - what we call our 'Three Uniques' - 1. Our national brand with local team, 2. Being an investor's real estate partner, and 3. Running all application underwriting in-house."

About Evernest - https://www.evernest.co/about-us/.

Contact: Evernest

Telephone: 205-940-6363 x 5

Email: rhill@evernest.co

Website: evernest.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evernest