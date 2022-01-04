Merlin Law Group Hosting Two Town Halls For Residents Affected By Hurricane Ida

KENNER, La. AND METAIRIE, La., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Law Group will be hosting two more informative town hall events for Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida. Residents can come and ask questions about their claim and hear from experienced property insurance litigation attorneys.

The first town hall will be:

Tuesday, January 11 from 6-8 p.m.

Kenner Seafood

3140 Loyola Drive

Kenner, LA 70065

The second town hall will be:

Wednesday, January 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Bobby Herbert's Cajun Cannon

4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70002

Food will be provided for attendees and Michael Duffy, Merlin Law Group's Managing and Lead Trial Attorney, will be the guest speaker. Mr. Duffy has decades of experience with litigating property insurance cases, including hurricane damage claims. Attendees will also be able to discuss their claims with Lucas Morehouse, local Merlin Law Group attorney.

Policyholders with Hurricane Ida damage claims can receive a free consultation on their case from Merlin Law Group!

While many of these claims are still being processed, Merlin Law Group encourages affected residents to learn about what options are available to them and what to expect throughout the claim process. As a leading authority in property insurance law, Merlin Law Group knows how insurance companies operate and how to assist policyholders seeking recovery.

Merlin Law Group has a Hurricane Checklist with helpful information and there will be take-home materials for attendees detailing multiple aspects of the insurance claim process.

Policyholders with Hurricane Ida damage claims can receive a free consultation on their case through Merlin Law Group's website.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing governmental, commercial, and residential policyholders with their property insurance disputes for over 35 years. Founder Chip Merlin published Pay Up!, a book detailing how policyholders can avoid a second disaster with their insurance company. As The Policyholder's Advocate™, Merlin Law Group is committed to helping policyholders nationwide.

