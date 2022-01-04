New Raspberry Lemonade Flavor in Zero Sugar is the Latest Addition to a Growing List of MTN DEW Sugar Free Offerings, Packing a Refreshing Twist on a Fan-Favorite

MTN DEW® INTRODUCES NEW MTN DEW® SPARK™ ZERO SUGAR AND EXPANDS MTN DEW® SPARK™ NATIONWIDE New Raspberry Lemonade Flavor in Zero Sugar is the Latest Addition to a Growing List of MTN DEW Sugar Free Offerings, Packing a Refreshing Twist on a Fan-Favorite

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW® SPARK™ has all the bold (and beloved) raspberry lemonade flavor you need and now the fan-favorite is available at retailers nationwide. And new to the DEW lineup, is MTN DEW® SPARK Zero Sugar, addressing the growing consumer demand for more zero sugar offerings.

Introduced a year ago, the pink blast of raspberry lemonade flavor was rolled out to convenience stores in limited quantities. MTN DEW SPARK quickly became a fan favorite, selling out with each restock. MTN DEW SPARK is now expanding its retail footprint to consumers nationwide in-stores and online alongside MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar.

"Each time we released MTN DEW SPARK, DEW Nation's enthusiasm was off the charts. Some people traveled significant distances just to get a taste," says Pat O'Toole, vice president, marketing, MTN DEW. "Now fans everywhere can get a taste of MTN DEW SPARK. We are pleased to bring it to shelves nationwide, and also introduce a brand new zero sugar beverage with the same bold flavor."

Both MTN DEW SPARK and the new MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar can be found nationwide where DEW beverages are sold, and online in 20 oz. single bottles, 12 oz. single cans and 12-packs, amongst a variety of other single and multipack sizes.

Visit www.mountaindew.com for more information, and join the conversation by following @mountaindew on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

Media contact: Elizabeth Weir, eweir@golin.com, 704-975-7164

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo