Technics Announces the New SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver as Part of the New Premium C600 Series

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Technics announced the launch of the new SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver, which is part of the new 'Premium C600' series. This new Technics line also includes the highly capable SB-C600 Compact Speaker System, which launched in November 2021.

The SA-C600 is an addition to the Technics portfolio, filling the gap between the all-in-one compact speaker systems, such as C70MK2, and true separate component systems, such as the C700 and the G700 systems. There is high demand for compact, elegant and high-performing receiver components, which cover the needs of many modern music lovers and ambitious hi-fi fans. While many audiophiles choose components that outperform all-in-one table-top systems, compact receivers like the SA-C600 offer the option to connect virtually to any speaker system. This enables a higher performance level than all-in-one solutions, without the need for several components within the home audio setup.

The new SA-C600 incorporates the sophisticated full-digital amplification technology of the JENO Engine, which is the basis for the powerful and dynamic audio quality of all Technics products. However, the SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver also meets rising consumer demands for connectivity and flexibility.

The SA-C600 has an impressive list of key features and specifications:

Elegant, compact CD top-loader design

2 x 60W into 4 ohms for room-filling power and dynamics

Technics' proprietary full-digital amplifier based on the JENO Engine (Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimization)

Low Noise Power Supply

Left and right channel individual Space Tune with additional "In-shelf" option

High-quality Phono MM input

Optical SPDIF input with auto power-on function when detecting source signal – especially comfortable with TV signals

Subwoofer output

Chromecast built-in for multiroom capability and access to streaming services

Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Deezer, Amazon Music

Internet Radio / DAB / FM

AirPlay 2

MQA decoding

The already-launched SB-C600 is an ideal match for the high-quality performance of the new SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver. Together, they form an attractive, audiophile-standard combination that sets new standards for audio quality and design within the modern home.

The SA-C600 will be available in February 2022. It will come in an elegant body with a hairline-brushed aluminum top plate in either silver or black.

About Technics

Technics is the brand name of hi-fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

