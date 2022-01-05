Bio-Techne and Akoya Biosciences Partner to Deliver Automated Spatial Multiomics Workflow with Industry-Leading Speed and Resolution Bio-Techne's proven and established RNAScope® technology combined with Akoya's powerful new PhenoCycler™-Fusion system will enable comprehensive spatial phenotyping of RNA and protein biomarkers

MINNEAPOLIS and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, and Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced a partnership to develop the first single-cell, spatial multiomics workflow for comprehensive, unbiased analysis of tissue samples.

Through this agreement, the partners will bring to the market an automated, spatial multiomics workflow that can perform rapid, in situ analysis of multiple analytes, at single cell resolution, across whole slides. Akoya's PhenoCycler-Fusion System, due to launch in early January 2022, will run the company's well-established protein imaging assays in addition to automating Advanced Cell Diagnostics', a Bio-Techne brand, proven and highly cited RNAScope HiPlex v2 assay for RNA imaging. The partnership exemplifies the commitment of both companies to offer researchers greater access to innovative and open access solutions for spatial biology applications.

RNA and protein expression offer complementary insights into cell states and phenotypes. Combining the PhenoCycler-Fusion workflow with the RNAScope HiPlex v2 assay has the potential to accelerate scientific understanding of human health and complex diseases like cancer. Spatial multiomics approaches can also unlock new biomarker diagnostic signatures, enabling better stratification of patients and ultimately improving treatment outcomes.

Backed by over 4,500 peer-reviewed publications, RNAScope Assays are an established standard for spatial RNA imaging. Under the terms of the agreement, Bio-Techne and Akoya will develop and co-market protocols to enable automated workflows for running RNAScope assays on Akoya's spatial phenotyping systems.

This new combined workflow complements Akoya's spatial transcriptomics capabilities, currently under development, serving as an important validation tool for deep spatial phenotyping applications.

"We are excited to partner with Akoya to accelerate multiomic spatial phenotyping in translational and clinical disease research," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "Akoya's established leadership in spatial phenotyping automation and multiplex protein biomarker imaging is uniquely complementary to Bio-Techne's proven expertise in specific and sensitive multiplex RNA detection in cells and tissues. Enabling Akoya's large and rapidly growing installed base with an automated HiPlex RNAScope workflow provides a uniquely powerful solution to advance discovery research and diagnostic assay development across a wide range of diseases."

"The life sciences market has long needed an approach that provides an unbiased, multiomics view of tissue biology and architecture, which is critical for understanding complex mechanisms of disease and response to therapy," said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences. "The partnership with Bio-Techne, which revolutionized RNA in situ hybridization methods, can further empower researchers with the spatial tools and technologies required to ignite innovation, and break barriers to advance discovery of new biomarkers and improve treatment options."

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $931 million in net sales in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences' (NASDAQ: AKYA) mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

