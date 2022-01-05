Borzo Acquires 90-minutes Delivery Service NOW to Strengthen its Position in India

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borzo , the leading global same-day intracity delivery service for business, has acquired NOW , an India-based 90-minutes delivery service. The acquisition will help Borzo strengthen its position in the region and provide more tailored delivery options to its customers.

NOW does close to 2 million orders per annum for KFC, Pizza Hut, Apollo Pharmacies, Amazon and many other companies with its fleet of over 1500 riders. The company is present in 8 cities and enables restaurant and pharmacy chains, aggregators, ecommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to deliver orders to their own customers quickly. NOW provides transparent upfront pricing at the time of placing, real-time tracking of the delivery for clients and recipients.

Following the acquisition, NOW will remain an independent brand but will be able to leverage the expertise of Borzo and its operations across 10 countries. The founding team of Vivek Pandey & Bharat Khandelwal has earned decades of relevant experience working at Flipkart, Times Internet, and Nelson, a transport packaging company. The current management will continue leading the company and expect to exceed 5 Million deliveries in 2022.

"NOW has built an impressive product offering which clearly resonates with corporate customers. They've created the process for engaging hyperlocal couriers enabling lightning-fast delivery with predictable ETA", says Aleks Shamis, Co-founder & Deputy CEO at Borzo. "That falls into our current strategy of acquiring complementary and viable businesses throughout the world to expand our footprint and give our own customers more options".

"Both NOW and Borzo share the same underlying principle, utilizing advanced algorithms and carefully managing operations to provide superb delivery services", says Vivek Pandey, co-founder and CEO of NOW. "Borzo has built a significant presence in the region and we're excited to partner with them; joining forces will allow us to rapidly scale up in a market where demand for hyperlocal deliveries is in millions per day ".

Borzo enables same-day intracity delivery via any route and transport, any weight or size. All customers need to do is request delivery on the Borzo website, in the mobile app, or via its API and a trusted courier will pick up and deliver the requested item. In Q3 2021 Borzo performed 10 million deliveries worldwide.

About Borzo

Borzo is a global delivery service that enables intracity delivery for businesses. Deliveries range from on-demand to same-day and can be performed via any route, any transport, at any weight or size, for a competitive price. Their algorithms optimize numerous parallel deliveries taking into account the geographical routes, packages' contents, couriers and many others to ensure the feasibility of the same-day delivery. The services are available in 10 countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam. Borzo has raised $60M from top-tier venture capital firms, such as Mubadala, Flashpoint, AddVenture, and VNV Global. For more information please visit borzodelivery.com

