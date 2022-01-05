BrandTuitive Captures Multiple Awards For Branding, Marketing Effectiveness and Creativity

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City branding and brand marketing agency BrandTuitive has received high honors for work that demonstrates both extraordinary creativity and strategic excellence for clients including Nespresso, Datacolor, Madison James, Episcopal Relief & Development and The Hunt for Vintage.

Award-winning work by BrandTuitive

The agency took home multiple sought-after awards from four prestigious award competitions: the Summit International Awards for Creative, the Summit International Awards for Marketing Effectiveness; the Transform Awards North America for excellence in rebranding and brand strategy; and the Davey Awards for exceptional creativity at small advertising, marketing and branding agencies.

"We are especially proud of these awards because these competitions don't just judge the creativity of the work we do, they also assess the ability of the creative work to be effective in the marketplace and advance our clients' businesses," noted Jeanine Debar, President of BrandTuitive.

Overall, these competitions recognized BrandTuitive with 11 awards including top honors for integrated marketing campaigns, online advertising, social media videos, product videos, logo design, creative strategy, visual identity and strategic brand positioning work.

"Every member of the BrandTuitive team is smart, engaged and passionate about what they do. They're one of the best agencies I've ever worked with and I'm so pleased they've been honored for the creative and effective work they've done for us," said Susan Bunting, Director Sales & Marketing, Consumer Solutions.

About BrandTuitive

BrandTuitive is a full-service branding and marketing agency based in New York City. They believe in revealing the truth of brands to understand how they uniquely fulfill the unmet needs of their constituents. Those strategic insights are then delivered in powerful brand messaging and results-driven marketing creative. From global powerhouse brands to quickly emerging startups, BrandTuitive's clients range across a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.brandtuitive.com.

