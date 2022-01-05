BridGene Biosciences to Participate in Virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and BIO Partnering @ JPM during "J.P. Morgan Week 2022"

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, announced today that the company is participating in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and BIO Partnering @ JPM. Both events are taking place virtually and scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference 2022.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Date:

January 10-13, 2022 Registration:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/





Event:

BIO Partnering @ JPM Date:

January 10-14, 2022 Registration:

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

Registered participants in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect will be able to view on demand a prerecorded presentation by BridGene Co-Founder and CEO Ping Cao, Ph.D. highlighting BridGene's business, corporate achievements, and future potential milestones. Dr. Cao and members of the BridGene management team are available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies regarding its internal pipeline and collaboration opportunities revolving around IMTAC™, the Company's proprietary chemoproteomic platform used to identify small molecule interactions with a wide variety of proteins in living cells to discover drug candidates for high value and previously undruggable targets.

BridGene is using the IMTAC™ platform in research collaborations with several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and to develop its own internal pipeline. The Company is pursuing early-stage programs targeting potential treatments for several forms of cancer and anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023. BridGene recently announced a research alliance with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Peter Mac), a world-leading research, education, and treatment center in Melbourne, Australia, establishing a drug discovery program focused on identifying new targets and small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of chemoresistant ovarian cancer.

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC™, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and previously undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small molecule drug discovery and to expand the mechanisms to treat diseases, with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. BridGene can perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits, setting the company apart from its peers. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit http://bridgenebio.com/.

