Digital Turbine to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12th, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be presenting at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:45am ET. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and other members of the senior management team will host one-on-one and small-group investor meetings throughout the day.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

