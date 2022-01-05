ECM Industries acquires Briscon Electric Manufacturing Corporation

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECM Industries, LLC, today announced the acquisition of electrical staples manufacturer Briscon Electric Manufacturing Corporation. Headquartered in Auburn, MA, Briscon is a recognized leader of electrical staples for cable installations. Briscon will join ECM's other leading brands, Gardner Bender, ILSCO, Sperry Instruments, King Innovation, Bergen Industries, FTZ, Calterm and SSI.

"The acquisition of Briscon adds to our already leading portfolio of electrical staple products to provide the broadest offering in the industry. They are a prime manufacturer of zinc plated staples, stainless steel staples, plastic insulated staples, and conduit straps. This expanded offering allows us to better serve areas with code compliances and regionality preference. ECM is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the continued market expansion in the Residential and Industrial electrical staple category. Briscon has an experienced team and we are very excited to welcome them to the ECM family," said Mike Masino, CEO ECM Industries.

Briscon, founded over 70 years ago, provides products to electricians and DIYers through both the wholesale and home center channels. They will continue to operate their sales, manufacturing and customer support functions from their Auburn, MA facility.

About ECM Industries

Headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, ECM is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply and gas utility markets. The ECM Industries portfolio consists of leading brands Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, Bergen Industries, King Innovation and Calterm. These brands have been supplying electricians, do-it-yourselfers, contractors, and maintenance technicians with a wide variety of innovative products for over 50 years. The ECM brands are widely stocked and distributed through leading wholesalers, retailers, catalogs, and e-commerce distributors. Visit www.gardnerbender.com; www.sperryinstruments.com; www.bergeninc.com; www.kinginnovation.com; www.ilsco.com

