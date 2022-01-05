Encompass Health and Saint Alphonsus Health System announce home health and hospice joint venture in Idaho

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated post-acute healthcare services, and Saint Alphonsus Health System are pleased to announce a new joint venture agreement in Idaho. The new joint venture includes the following locations: Saint Alphonsus home health & hospice locations in Boise, Idaho, and the Encompass Health home health and hospice locations in Boise and Nampa, Idaho. The transaction closed on January 1, 2022.

"We have an existing joint venture with Encompass Health for inpatient rehabilitation services, and we are excited to establish a new joint venture with Encompass Health as a valued home health and hospice provider in Idaho, with a proven ability to provide high-quality, cost-effective care while avoiding unnecessary hospital readmissions," said Odette Bolano, President and CEO, Saint Alphonsus Health System. "Encompass Health's home health and hospice operational expertise will enhance the high quality of care we provide in the communities we serve in Idaho."

"We look forward to working collaboratively with Saint Alphonsus Health System to serve together as a compassionate and transformative healing presence within our communities," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health's home health and hospice business. "This joint venture combines the expertise and resources of Encompass Health, one of the nation's largest providers of home health and hospice services, with the trusted healthcare provider Saint Alphonsus, with more than four decades of home health service in Idaho."

This new joint venture complements the joint venture between Encompass Health and Saint Alphonsus that has been providing high-quality, cost-effective inpatient rehabilitative services in the market since 2019. Encompass Health is the fourth largest provider of Medicare-certified skilled home health services and a top 10 hospice provider in the country based on 2019 Medicare reimbursements.

