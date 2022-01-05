GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2021

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 13.4%. Total seats increased 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 21.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.7% and the load factor was 81.9%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 11.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 12.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.9%. The volume of departures increased by 20.6% and seats increased by 19.9%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 64 million, the demand (RPK) was 51 million and international load factor was 80.1%.

December/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Dec/21 Dec/20 % Var. 4Q21 4Q20 % Var. 12M21 12M20 % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 17,958 14,755 21.7% 45.361 37.088 22,3% 134.173 124.528 7,7%

Seats (thousand) 3,134 2,592 20.9% 7.817 6.525 19,8% 23.520 21.540 9,2%

ASK (million) 3,544 3,125 13.4% 8.699 7.698 13,0% 27.016 25.142 7,5%

RPK (million) 2,903 2,531 14.7% 7.189 6.242 15,2% 22.144 20.126 10,0%

Load factor 81.9% 81.0% 0.9 p.p 82,6% 81,1% 1,6 p.p 82,0% 80,0% 1,9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 2,527 2,075 21.8% 6.400 5.199 23,1% 18.807 16.776 12,1%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 17,796 14,755 20.6% 45,056 37,088 21.5% 133.868 120.136 11,4%

Seats (thousand) 3,106 2,592 19.9% 7,817 6,525 19.8% 23.469 20.788 12,9%

ASK (million) 3,480 3,125 11.4% 8,574 7,698 11.4% 26.891 23.357 15,1%

RPK (million) 2,851 2,531 12.6% 7,095 6,242 13.7% 22.050 18.836 17,1%

Load factor 81.9% 81.0% 0.9 p.p 82.8% 81.1% 1.7 p.p 82,0% 80,6% 1,4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 2,505 2,075 20.7% 6,362 5,199 22.4% 18.770 16.282 15,3%

International GOL



















Departures 162 0 N.A. 305 0 N.A. 305 4.392 -93,1%

Seats (thousand) 28 0 N.A. 51 0 N.A. 51 751 -93,2%

ASK (million) 64 0 N.A. 125 0 N.A. 125 1.784 -93,0%

RPK (million) 51 0 N.A. 94 0 N.A. 94 1.290 -92,7%

Load factor 80.1% 0 N.A. 75.2% 0 N.A. 75,2% 72,3% 2,9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 22 0 N.A. 38 0 N.A. 38 494 -92,4%

On-time Departures 81.2% 88.3% -7.1 p.p 86.5% 92.5% -6.0 p.p 94,0% 93,2% 0,8 p.p

Flight Completion 99.7% 99.5% 0.2 p.p 99.3% 99.2% 0.1 p.p 98,9% 97,9% 1,0 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.1 4.3 17.1% 13.1 11.1 18.3% 42,0 41,0 2,4%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

