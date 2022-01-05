GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2021

Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 13.4%. Total seats increased 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 21.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.7% and the load factor was 81.9%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 11.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 12.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.9%. The volume of departures increased by 20.6% and seats increased by 19.9%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 64 million, the demand (RPK) was 51 million and international load factor was 80.1%.

December/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Dec/21

 Dec/20

% Var.

4Q21

4Q20

% Var.

12M21

12M20

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

17,958

14,755

21.7%

45.361

37.088

22,3%

134.173

124.528

7,7%


Seats (thousand)

3,134

2,592

20.9%

7.817

6.525

19,8%

23.520

21.540

9,2%


ASK (million)

3,544

3,125

13.4%

8.699

7.698

13,0%

27.016

25.142

7,5%


RPK (million)

2,903

2,531

14.7%

7.189

6.242

15,2%

22.144

20.126

10,0%


Load factor

81.9%

81.0%

0.9 p.p

82,6%

81,1%

1,6 p.p

82,0%

80,0%

1,9 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

2,527

2,075

21.8%

6.400

5.199

23,1%

18.807

16.776

12,1%


Domestic GOL











Departures

17,796

14,755

20.6%

45,056

37,088

21.5%

133.868

120.136

11,4%


Seats (thousand)

3,106

2,592

19.9%

7,817

6,525

19.8%

23.469

20.788

12,9%


ASK (million)

3,480

3,125

11.4%

8,574

7,698

11.4%

26.891

23.357

15,1%


RPK (million)

2,851

2,531

12.6%

7,095

6,242

13.7%

22.050

18.836

17,1%


Load factor

81.9%

81.0%

0.9 p.p

82.8%

81.1%

1.7 p.p

82,0%

80,6%

1,4 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

2,505

2,075

20.7%

6,362

5,199

22.4%

18.770

16.282

15,3%


International GOL











Departures

162

0

N.A.

305

0

N.A.

305

4.392

-93,1%


Seats (thousand)

28

0

N.A.

51

0

N.A.

51

751

-93,2%


ASK (million)

64

0

N.A.

125

0

N.A.

125

1.784

-93,0%


RPK (million)

51

0

N.A.

94

0

N.A.

94

1.290

-92,7%


Load factor

80.1%

0

N.A.

75.2%

0

N.A.

75,2%

72,3%

2,9 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

22

0

N.A.

38

0

N.A.

38

494

-92,4%


On-time Departures

81.2%

88.3%

-7.1 p.p

86.5%

92.5%

-6.0 p.p

94,0%

93,2%

0,8 p.p


Flight Completion

99.7%

99.5%

0.2 p.p

99.3%

99.2%

0.1 p.p

98,9%

97,9%

1,0 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

5.1

4.3

17.1%

13.1

11.1

18.3%

42,0

41,0

2,4%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-december-2021-301455028.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.