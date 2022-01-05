Jackpocket Awarded 2022 Best Places To Work by Built In Jackpocket Earns Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Companies to Work For on Built In's NYC List

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Jackpocket , the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Jackpocket earned a place on the Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Companies to Work For lists in New York City. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Jackpocket Awarded 2022 Best Places To Work by Built In

"Jackpocket has grown immensely over the last year and we've truly doubled-down on making sure our culture and benefits would not only fully support our team, but also set an example for others," says Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "We're honored to be recognized for the company culture we've worked hard to build — an egoless, collaborative atmosphere where people can create and grow. Our amazing team is what makes Jackpocket the leading digital lottery app in the U.S. We couldn't do it without them."

After a year full of milestones, including a $120M Series D funding round , a partnership with convenience store brand Circle K , being named the official lottery courier of the New York Jets , and announcing the largest mobile gaming win in U.S. history , Jackpocket will continue expanding its impact on the industry in 2022 while prioritizing its company culture and team's wellbeing.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer of Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Jackpocket recently opened a second headquarters in Santa Barbara. For a list of career opportunities nationwide, visit jackpocket.com/careers .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket