KNOWFULLY LEARNING GROUP NAMES JENNY BROWN ITS FIRST CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group, a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and digital learning solutions to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors, today announced it appointed Jenny Brown as its first chief people officer. Brown will oversee all aspects of human resources and implement strategies to develop and promote best practices in human resources management, organizational development, talent management, and talent acquisition. She joined KnowFully in July 2020 as vice president of people and culture.

KnowFully Learning Group today announced it appointed Jenny Brown as its first chief people officer.

KnowFully provides timely and engaging learning solutions to help practitioners meet their licensing and certification requirements while enhancing their professional skills to better serve clients and patients. Since 2019, KnowFully has expanded its portfolio of professional education brands with nine acquisitions and increased its employee base from 60 to more than 200, resulting in the need for a more systematic approach to human resource management.

"At KnowFully, we firmly believe the strength of our people and culture sets us apart from other companies," said Eric Cantor, KnowFully chief executive officer. "Building and maintaining our team of talented staff is fundamental to our vision and Jenny Brown's leadership in this effort is critical to our continued success. Her impressive track record managing the transition of new employees during the unprecedented number of acquisitions over the last two years, combined with her commitment to continuous learning for all our employees, make her the ideal person to fill this new role."

Prior to joining KnowFully, Brown was chief people officer at Paradigm Education Solutions, where she fostered an open, communicative, collaborative, and innovative culture while also managing administrative services and payroll. Earlier in her career, she spent more than a decade at Johnson Brothers, a national wine, spirits, and beer distributor, leading the company's human resources business partner team. During her tenure, the company grew its employee base from 1,100 to 3,500 people through acquisition and organic growth.

"KnowFully, at every level, understands the important role talent development plays in helping people and companies succeed, and essential to that focus is that we practice what we preach," said Brown. "I welcome this opportunity to leverage our core competencies across a rapidly growing organization while engaging employees and ensuring KnowFully is a great place to work."

Brown will oversee the entire department focused on human resources activities, including recruitment and hiring, training, performance management, HR systems, payroll, and benefits. Most recently, her team launched the KnowFully CARES initiative to spark meaningful and sustainable actions that advance diversity within KnowFully and the industries it serves through a speaker series, panel discussions, volunteer opportunities, and philanthropic donations.

About KnowFully Learning Group

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and education resources to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, and IA Med. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

