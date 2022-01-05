Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Odyssey Fire Protection in North Carolina

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce the acquisition of Odyssey Fire Protection, LLC. The deal was transacted by Pye-Barker brand Rapid Fire Protection Group of South Dakota.

Odyssey Fire Protection, LLC, headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, specializes in designing, engineering and installing fire sprinkler systems for the construction and renovation of class A high rises, malls, retail centers, industrial buildings, museums, theaters, fire stations, apartments, schools, hotels, churches and healthcare facilities. Co-founded by Kevin Hommes and Eric Williams more than 12 years ago, Odyssey Fire operates throughout North and South Carolina. Odyssey invests heavily in training employees on cutting edge technology and best practices to ensure the delivery of state-of-the-art fire suppression systems.

Rapid Fire Protection Group is part of the Pye-Barker Fire & Safety family of companies, a fully integrated group of fire safety and alarm security services for the commercial sector. Rapid Fire Protection specializes in providing fire suppression services to new construction nationwide. Rapid Fire CEO Matt Hammon and COO Rod DiBona work collaboratively with Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor to identify acquisition and growth opportunities for Pye-Barker.

"I'm impressed with Odyssey Fire's strong reputation for engineering the most advanced fire protection systems and their commitment to exceptional customer service," said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor.

"This partnership allows us to expand our offerings and provide new growth opportunities for our employees," said Odyssey President Eric Williams. "Kevin and I realized from the very beginning that the Rapid Fire / Pye-Barker team was the right fit for what we've created here at Odyssey. Their commitment to their employees, their customers, and the industry align with our beliefs so we're very excited to see what the future holds."

Odyssey's leaders Kevin Hommes and Eric Williams, their management team and highly trained employees will stay on, and the business will continue to operate as normal with additional resources from Pye-Barker.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 110 locations and 3,000 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

