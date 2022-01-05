SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADTX, LAWS, BPMP, and CSPR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX), in connection with ADTX's proposed merger with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC ("AiPharma"). Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, ADTX will acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in a two-step process, in exchange for the issuance of approximately 44.7 million ADTX shares and two cash payments of $250,000 each. If you own ADTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adtx

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS), in connection with LAWS' proposed merger with two of LKCM Headwater Investments' ("LKCM Headwater") portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. The affiliates of LKCM Headwater that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive solely LAWS common stock as consideration for the transactions. LAWS existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company. If you own LAWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/laws

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the partnership by BP p.l.c. and its affiliates ("BP"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, a BP U.S. affiliate will acquire all outstanding common units of BPMP not already owned by BP, representing 47,837,828 common units. Each BPMP unitholder would receive 0.575 of an American Depositary Share of BP in exchange for each BPMP unit owned. If you own BPMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bpmp

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Durational Capital Management LP. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CSPR shareholders will receive $6.90 in cash for each share of CSPR common stock that they hold. If you own CSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cspr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP