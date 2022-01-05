Tarsier™ Pharma is launching a dedicated website about uveitic glaucoma

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for blinding ocular diseases, announced that it has launched an education website about the disease uveitic glaucoma at www.uveiticglaucoma.com, as a service to the public.

Dr. Stephen Foster, Key Opinion Leader in uveitis and a Principal Investigator in Tarsier Pharma's phase-3 clinical trial TRS4VISION.

Uveitic glaucoma is considered an end-stage condition, comprised of two distinct eye diseases, each of them serious and complex by itself: non infectious uveitis, an inflammatory ocular disease, and glaucoma, a group of eye diseases which damage the optic nerve. The month of January is announced as the glaucoma awareness month.

"Uveitic glaucoma is a severe and blinding disease, yet still under-researched and despite the devastating outcome of this condition, it is not well appreciated outside the specialized community of uveitis specialists and the struggling patients. With this in mind, we are happy to take the lead in increasing awareness to the condition by launching this dedicated website for the benefit of the general public," said Tarsier Pharma's BD and Community Manager Ms. Ruti Friedel.

Dr. Stephen Foster, Key Opinion Leader in uveitis and a Principal Investigator in Tarsier's phase-3 clinical trial TRS4VISION in uveitis and uveitic glaucoma subjects, added: "As a result of uveitis alone being a rare ocular disease, the familiarity with one of its main and most devastating complications, uveitic glaucoma, is low; even among the general Ophthalmology community and stakeholders. Consequently, it is important to shed some light about its unique complexity, worse prognosis, and great challenges in treatment. We hope that Tarsier's development efforts will contribute eventually to introduce optimal therapies for this patient population."

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication.

Lead product candidate for uveitic glaucoma

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma – that is considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

