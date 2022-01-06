Circa Hosts EEOC for Webinar on Artificial Intelligence in Employment

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is excited to welcome Keith E. Sonderling, Commissioner, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 13, 2022 for a complimentary webinar on "The Promise and Perils of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Employment Decision-Making." Circa collaborates with industry experts to provide monthly educational webinars focused on trends in, diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, talent acquisition, and OFCCP compliance.

The Promise and Perils of AI in Employment Decision-Making: A View from the EEOC

One of the trends that continues to be seen for talent acquisition is redefining what top talent looks like as well as where and how employers are sourcing that talent. Employers are looking for new technologies and many are turning to AI to not only help with recruitment and retention but also to ensure they are making efficient and effective decisions.

While AI has been around for a while, many employers still have some fear and unease with the use of AI because of the uncertainty of how it is used in the marketplace today. To ensure the absence of bias, employers should know how the AI software is trained and how it learns going forward. AI is only as good as the data it is using, and if the criteria used to build AI is not objective to begin with then bias can end up being baked into the AI software.

AI can be overwhelming to employers but learning about AI and the legal framework surrounding it can help to make more effective decisions on which AI to use. "The Promise and Perils of AI in Employment Decision-Making: A View from the EEOC" webinar has these key takeaways to help employers start with AI.

Overview of the legal framework governing AI in the U.S.

Important ways the U.S. civil rights laws protect employees from discrimination by algorithm

Ways employers can reap the benefits of AI while respecting the rights of workers

Register today for Circa's complimentary webinar at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 13, 2022 to learn about EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling's real-world examples to help employers review the promises and perils of using AI to make employment decisions.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

Media Contact

Katie Coleman

Product Marketing Manager

Katie.Coleman@circaworks.com

800.984.3775

Circaworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circa