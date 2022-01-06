Experienced AV Solutions Distributor MVD Bringing NEARITY Audio and Camera Innovations to North America New partnership will see MVD distribute and support NEARITY products to resellers and systems integrators while offering complete bundled conferencing solutions

READING, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced audio/video technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) has been chosen as the exclusive North American AV distributor for conferencing solution innovator NEARITY. The new agreement will see MVD supply and support NEARITY's full portfolio of audio endpoints, all-in-one conferencing devices, PTZ conferencing cameras, and webcams to systems integrators and resellers throughout the region. MVD will also bundle NEARITY devices alongside complementary products from other vendors to form complete video conferencing solutions.

Founded on a mission to bring people and institutions nearer to each other through sophisticated AV solutions, NEARITY provides innovations for distance collaboration at cost-effective pricing. Empowered by pioneering audio technology that combines deep learning with traditional signal processing, it offers a comprehensive portfolio from entry-level to high-end solutions that help make conferencing easier, more efficient, and more affordable.

NEARITY's audio innovations include full-duplex, AI-driven noise suppression; de-reverberation; advanced daisy-chain technology; and beamforming algorithms to ensure participants are heard clearly. Product lines include dedicated speaker-microphone combinations as well as all-in-one conferencing devices (such as the NEARITY C25 and C30R) that combine a speaker, microphone, and HD or 4K webcam into a single, fully-integrated unit. The company's newest development, the NEARITY S100 USB audio interface, provides bi-directional conversion between line-level, analog audio signals and digital USB signals. This enables USB audio endpoints such as the NEARITY A11 and A20 to be used with legacy video conferencing systems – significantly improving audio quality without the waste of replacing the existing conferencing system.

"Our goal is to create high-quality, easy-to-use conferencing products and offer them at very reasonable pricing," said Jermy Wang, Global Sales Director at NEARITY. "We believe that every business should have access to great, flexible technology for their users. MVD has a proven track record of helping international vendors like ourselves grow their presence in North America while providing exceptional support to channel partners and customers. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

MVD has been providing full-service distribution and manufacturer representation for market-leading media technology products for over 15 years, with a focus on conferencing, live streaming, collaboration, and video production. MVD works closely with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs to provide the ideal video solution for each unique application and supports them through all aspects of setup and implementation. Other key product lines distributed by MVD include Magewell video capture, streaming, and AV-over-IP devices; ScreenBeam wireless display and collaboration solutions; PTZOptics and HuddleCamHD pan/tilt/zoom and auto-tracking cameras; and NETGEAR managed network switches.

"We have been working hard to design complete bundles for small conference rooms and video conferencing from home, in an effort to make it easier for integrators and resellers to bring comprehensive solutions to their customers," said Darryl Spangler, President of Mobile Video Devices. "Home office conferencing is here to stay, but keeping people on such calls engaged requires better video and audio solutions. We were looking for audio products to complement our existing vendors' video innovations, and we were impressed by the quality and affordability of NEARITY's devices. We're excited to become their exclusive North American AV distributor."

For more information about Mobile Video Devices, please visit www.mobilevideodevices.com. For more information about NEARITY, please visit nearity.co.

About Mobile Video Devices – Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) provides distribution services and manufacturer representation in the Americas with a focus on technologies for live streaming, video conferencing, collaboration, networking, and video production. Offering business development, marketing, logistics, channel management and product warranty support services, manufacturers, systems integrators, and resellers choose MVD for its industry expertise and extreme dedication to an exceptional customer experience at every level of the supply chain. Visit www.mobilevideodevices.com for more information.

