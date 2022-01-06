GreenPower Delivers Six BEAST School Buses to Thermalito UESD

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced today that Thermalito Union Elementary School District ("Thermalito UESD") has taken delivery of six GreenPower BEAST school buses. This delivery marks the largest single order and delivery of GreenPower's BEAST school buses to date. The transaction was facilitated by Creative Bus Sales. With over 22 locations nationwide, Creative Bus Sales is one of the most prominent bus dealers in the country.

GreenPower’s All-Electric BEAST School Bus

Andrew Koster, Director of Maintenance, Operations, and Transportation at Thermalito UESD, commented, "Our vision for Thermalito UESD's EV Fleet was to provide drivers with transit-style school buses to allow for greater visibility and increased capacity. Upon visiting GreenPower's assembly facility in Porterville, CA and inspecting the vehicles, we found their fit, finish, and build quality to be evident. Additionally, our test drive solidified our expectations for performance, comfort, and, most importantly, range." Koster continued, "The district is thrilled to deploy GreenPower's BEAST school buses to provide students with safe, comfortable rides while also cultivating a cleaner community."

The BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) is a purpose-built, all-electric, 40-foot, Type D school bus with a leading range of up to 150 miles and a 194.5-kWh battery pack. The vehicles can charge up to 19 kW on a standard J1772 protocol or DC fast charge with additional standard features like air ride suspension, pass through storage, and air disk brakes. The BEAST offers a monocoque chassis design and is built from the ground up to be battery-electric.

One of the school buses received funding from the Butte County Air Quality Management District through their clean vehicle incentive program. The other five school buses received funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC) California Clean Energy Jobs Act Prop 39, which has awarded schools with more than $1.7 billion over the last five years to plan and install energy efficiency upgrades, clean energy generation measures, and zero-emission transportation.

Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower, commented, "This delivery to Thermalito UESD is our largest school bus delivery to date, made possible by the focused efforts of our production and sales teams." Shetterly continued, "GreenPower will continue to set the standard for student transportation as the BEAST demonstrates its quality on a larger scale."

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

