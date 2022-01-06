Milton Street Capital Expands Team

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Street Capital, a Houston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce four new hires made during 2021; Kendall Childers as a Vice President of Business Development, Reid Shows as an Associate, Paul Labanowski as an Associate, and Kinga Lesinska as an Analyst. Additionally, Milton Street increased Emily Nelson's responsibilities to include business development.

Milton Street Capital

Together Childers and Nelson will serve as a dedicated business development and marketing team in place to support the firm's growth. Prior to Milton Street, Childers spent six years with BBVA's Sponsor Finance group where she executed and managed leveraged loans to private equity backed companies across industries. Childers received her B.S. and M.S. in accounting from the University of San Diego.

Shows, Labanowski, and Lesinska will be responsible for transaction valuation and deal execution. Before joining Milton Street, Shows spent two years in the energy and industrials group at Lazard and received his B.S. in finance and M.S.F in corporate finance and financial engineering from the University of Alabama. Labanowski was previously with Bank of America as an investment banking analyst in the global natural resources group and received his B.A. in business administration from the University of Michigan. Lesinska received her B.A. in psychology and M.S. in finance from Lindenwood University during which time she was a finance intern at Clayton Capital Partners.

About Milton Street Capital

Milton Street is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in North American, lower middle market industrial manufacturing, rental, distribution, and service companies with EBITDA typically ranging from $5 million to $20 million. The firm seeks opportunities to create value and transform companies into sustainably great businesses through active engagement in strategy, human capital, and commercial and operational improvements.

Contact

Kendall Childers

partner@miltonstreetcap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milton Street Capital LLC