San Diego Business Journal Honors Neurohacker Collective Among Top Startups

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When CEO James Schmachtenberger founded Neurohacker Collective in 2015, he was hoping to popularize an entirely new approach to nutritional formulations. Specifically, James sought to factor in overlooked considerations, such as ingredient synergies, and how to offer health formulas which support the body's normal regulatory capacities without overriding them for a shortsighted effect. In an even more ambitious sense, he hoped to enhance the mental and physical capacities of humanity to withstand the increasingly intense demands of the modern world.*

6 years later, Neurohacker Collective, and its Qualia brand supplements, have exploded in popularity, both nationally and internationally. The San Diego Business Journal just named Neurohacker Collective one of the top 2 San Diego based health and wellness brands in the Small Business category in terms of recent revenue growth, as well as 2nd in top line revenue in the Small Business category across all industries.

The Qualia brand began its focus on mental performance and brain health supplementation (known as nootropics), which inspired the name Neurohacker Collective. But as their science team has grown in both expertise and resources, they've expanded their product lineup to include many additional health focuses, such as aging, sleep, skin, immune health, and more.*

"We're excited about our continuing pace of growth," says Schmachtenberger of the recent honor. "Our profits are allowing reinvestment in research and development, which is resulting in new product options for consumers in 2022 and beyond. It's also been exciting to see our focus on having a cultural identity within health and wellness continuing to distinguish our brand loyalty."

That broad focus on building culture, rather than only products, has included the development of an increasingly popular science podcast called Collective Insights. The podcast has attracted A-list health luminaries and thought leaders such as Tristan Harris, Dr. Andrew Weil, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Molly Maloof, Ken Wilber, Dr. Steven Gundry, and many more.

Neurohacker has also invested in a growing blog and science literature repository on their website, as well as brand partnerships with top tier health influencers like Dave Asprey, Ben Greenfield, and Thomas DeLauer. They even have a beta-testing community to provide feedback and community assessment data on potential new products.

"Our overarching mission is to provide tools to support mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing*, as a separate consideration from whether someone buys our products," states Schmachtenberger. "If providing free educational resources makes our formulation techniques more appreciated, then it benefits product sales. Regardless, providing consumers with free educational resources to optimize the health of their body and mind, reflects the spirit that founded Neurohacker, and we want to stay true to that broader mission."

2022 promises to be a big year at Neurohacker Collective, with at least three new products scheduled to debut with the support of record profits in 2021. As Neurohacker Collective and the Qualia brand goes increasingly global, they hope to inspire other wellness brands to take their broad approach of providing education and cultural identity beyond just products.

"I didn't start Neurohacker with a particular product vision," James states. "The vision had far more to do with human potential, and what type of team I could assemble in service to advancing that potential. Education and culture are as central to human wellness as products are, and so all three will remain a focus of Neurohacker for the foreseeable future."

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class well-being products. Neurohacker Collective's products are radically different because they employ a unique methodology to research and development based on complex systems science. This scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products and nootropics with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support sleep, longevity, skin, energy, vision and immune health.* Learn more about their scientific approach by going to neurohacker.com.

