WHEELS UP TO PRESENT AT THE UPCOMING 24th ANNUAL NEEDHAM GROWTH CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up (NYSE:UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that Kenny Dichter, Chairman & CEO; Vinayak Hegde, President; and Eric Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022. The presentation will begin at approximately 4:15 PM ET. Wheels Up management will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via this link or by visiting the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website at https://investors.wheelsup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up"), a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.

