4Front Ventures Corp. Announces Participation in Needham's 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that its executive team will participate in Needham's 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference, held January 10-14, 2022. Andrew Thut, Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of 4Front, will give a fireside chat to conference attendees on Friday, January 14 at 12:30pm ET, and the Company will host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one investor meeting, please contact 4Front's Investor Relations team at IR@4frontventures.com .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, California, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

