ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATE

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.

In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Events & Presentations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Ray Iardella

VP - Investor Relations

(630) 285-3661 – Ray_Iardella@ajg.com

