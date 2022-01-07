Battery Analytics Leader Voltaiq Names Tech Executive Martin Thall President and COO

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaiq, the industry leader in Enterprise Battery Intelligence™, named Martin Thall, president and chief operating officer. Thall will also serve on Voltaiq's board of directors.

Thall, who served previously on Voltaiq's strategic advisory board, brings nearly 40 years of computing technology expertise in the automotive, telecommunications and IT space to the battery analytics pioneer.

Previously, Thall was executive vice president of electronics at Visteon. Earlier, Thall led Microsoft's automotive and embedded operating systems products, which included launching Ford SYNC® technology in the mid-2000s. In between, he founded and served as CEO of Vehicle ICT Corporation, consulting with automakers, suppliers and technology companies and later served as vice president for Verizon Communications, responsible for connected vehicle strategy, acquisitions and integration.

"We're honored to have Marty join our leadership team at Voltaiq," said Tal Sholklapper, Voltaiq CEO and co-founder. "Marty brings decades of insights and knowledge in the larger tech and automotive space to the battery industry, helping make Voltaiq's battery analytics platform even stronger for a wide range of customers."

"Batteries are an increasingly crucial part of everyone's lives. Building the safest and highest performing batteries requires state-of-the-art enterprise battery intelligence, and Voltaiq is clearly the leader in this space," said Thall. "I'm excited to work with our customers and industry partners as we enter into the new era of electrification."

Voltaiq has built the industry's first Enterprise Battery Intelligence™ (EBI) software platform, helping its customers optimize battery performance, reliability and financing, while avoiding costly recalls and catastrophic battery fires. Voltaiq's EBI platform is the only purpose-built, fully automated software solution that marshals vast quantities of battery data from across the full product lifecycle, providing a window into real-time battery function and a detailed view into future performance and behavior. Founded in 2012 by two UC Berkeley PhDs, Voltaiq's global customer base includes industry leaders in transportation, consumer electronics, energy storage, and the full battery supply chain. For more information, please visit www.voltaiq.com .

