AlphaSense Adds William Blair as Latest Contributor to Wall Street Insights® (WSI) Expansion of WSI, an exclusive aftermarket research product, follows recent partnerships with other leading investment banks and rapidly growing adoption in the marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced that equity research from William Blair will now be available on the AlphaSense platform through Wall Street Insights ® (WSI), its exclusive aftermarket research product.

WSI allows companies across all industry verticals to tap into the deep expertise of premier equity research from Wall Street's top analyst teams—including J.P. Morgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, UBS, Credit Suisse, Bernstein, and now William Blair. WSI is a key feature of AlphaSense's platform, which applies AI search technology to an extensive universe of public and private content, enabling professionals to uncover valuable insights and make smarter decisions with confidence and speed.

With 40 senior analysts covering 700 companies around the world, William Blair's award-winning research team is known for its healthcare and technology coverage, as well as its superior research on consumer, financial services and technology, global industrial infrastructure, and global services. In 2021, William Blair was ranked by Greenwich Associates as the No. 2 Overall Lead Research/Advisory firm and the No. 2 firm to Provide Information and Insights to Generate Alpha in U.S. small- and mid-cap equity research. The addition of William Blair research to WSI comes on the heels of AlphaSense's exclusive partnership with Citigroup earlier this year.

"We're pleased to forge this relationship with AlphaSense to offer aftermarket research through its platform," said John O'Toole, William Blair's director of research. "Our industry-leading research teams offer a unique perspective on quality growth stocks that span the market-cap spectrum. We believe AlphaSense's clients will benefit from our deep expertise of durable business franchises with superior business models and management teams that can generate strong, consistent growth over the long term."

AlphaSense recently closed a $180 million Series C fundraise in September 2021, and their growth has been driven by strong adoption in the corporate market, alongside continued penetration across financial services. The company's customer base now includes the majority of S&P 500 companies, over 75% of the S&P 100, 70% of the top asset management firms, 76% of the top consultancies, all of the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology. In addition to growth across industries, user adoption per customer has increased nearly 20x, with the platform appealing to knowledge workers across a wide range of roles including strategy, competitive intelligence, investor relations, corporate development, and financial analysis, in addition to investment analysts and portfolio managers.

"We are thrilled to add William Blair research to our Wall Street Insights offering," said Jack Kokko, CEO of AlphaSense. "This will be a tremendous enhancement for our customers, considering William Blair's award-winning research and long-standing premier reputation in the market."

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including company filings, event transcripts, news, trade journals, and equity research. Our platform is trusted by over 2,000 enterprise customers, including a majority of the S&P 500. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 500 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

About William Blair



William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.

