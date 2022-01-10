AMERICAN ELEMENTS CELEBRATES A QUARTER OF A CENTURY

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 marks the 25th year American Elements has worked with the world's top companies, universities, and research facilities to develop many of the critical innovations that are changing life for billions, including electric cars, smartphones, COVID treatment, space travel & deep space exploration.

American Elements - The Materials Science Manufacturer. (PRNewsFoto/American Elements)

CEO Michael Silver states, "This anniversary is a testament to our commitment to customer success. Materials Science is the foundation of our world today, and American Elements' 35,000 product Catalog has become the #1 source for cutting-edge product manufacturing & development. We look forward to another 25 years driving innovations that impact our lives for the better!"

In celebration of this milestone, American Elements is offering a special discount to customers of 20% off list price or 10% below any written quote from another U.S. supplier, whichever is lower, for all orders placed before March 1, 2022. Use promo code ANNIVERSARY when requesting a quote.

For more information about American Elements and its product catalog of advanced materials, visit https://www.americanelements.com.

