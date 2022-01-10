SafeGraph's newest dataset builds on the most comprehensive and accurate POI database in the United States to provide aggregated, anonymized transactions down to the store level.

SafeGraph Launches Market's First Places-Based Transaction Dataset SafeGraph's newest dataset builds on the most comprehensive and accurate POI database in the United States to provide aggregated, anonymized transactions down to the store level.

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGraph - the global leader in high-quality data on physical places - announced the launch of their brand new Spend dataset, providing insights into credit and debit card transactions at individual points of interest (POIs) throughout the United States. Organizations rely on SafeGraph for hyper-accurate POI and anonymized foot traffic data as the source of truth for where places are located globally, and how consumers interact with those places. The launch of SafeGraph Spend delivers deeper location intelligence by enabling users to analyze consumer spending behavior at individual businesses in relation to geography and brand.

Learn more at safegraph.com/spend

"We've been consistently hearing of a need for precise, places-based spending data" said SafeGraph's Technical Product Manager, Dr. Jeff Ho. "Most transaction data currently on the market is difficult to work with, and not tied to specific locations. We're excited to enable data science teams to analyze transactions at custom levels of granularity, and provide even more attributes for our POIs." With Spend data, users can understand consumer spending behavior at individual businesses, within entire census block groups, or across any other geographic level - providing flexibility in analysis that is not possible with other transaction datasets.

SafeGraph Spend data will be updated on a monthly cadence, and includes information related to:

Spend by day

Median spend per transaction

Spend by customer frequency

Online vs in-person spend

And more aggregated and anonymized transaction attributes

On January 26th, SafeGraph and Datastory are co-hosting a launch event to provide an exclusive first look at the Spend dataset. They'll explore innovative ways places-based transaction data can be used to solve common business challenges related to site selection, demand forecasting, and performance analysis through a real example from the retail sector. SafeGraph will also answer Spend-related questions directly from the audience. You can register here .

Last year SafeGraph raised a $45M Series B, and has continued to expand its coverage of global locations. SafeGraph recently launched its market-leading Core dataset worldwide, bringing its current coverage to over 11M POIs. The launch of the Spend dataset expands upon SafeGraph's available POI attributes and supports the company's commitment to being the source of truth for physical places. You can learn more about SafeGraph Spend here.

About SafeGraph: SafeGraph is a geospatial data company that provides high quality data on physical places to organizations like Sysco, Domino's, Esri, Citizens Bank, and more. Data scientists can preview and browse POI, building footprint, foot traffic, and transaction data for free on safegraph.com .

For more information:

Briana Brown

press@safegraph.com

SOURCE SafeGraph

Related Links

https://www.safegraph.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SafeGraph