Spartan Advisors Unveils Senior Hires and New Paris Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Advisors LLC ("Spartan"), the sponsor-focused independent merchant bank specialized in raising capital for alternative fund managers, announced today a series of company updates reflecting the firm's strong growth in 2021 and positive momentum for 2022.

Effective from January 1, Friederike Harvie-Clark has joined Spartan as Managing Director and Global Head of Project Management, based out of the firm's London office. Harvie-Clark will oversee project management for Spartan's fundraising mandates globally, the drafting of syndication agreements and key client documents, as well as the firm's due diligence processes. As a senior member of the executive team, Harvie-Clark will report directly to Ben Clarke, Managing Partner, and sit on Spartan's investment committee.

"Friederike is a talented addition to our team who complements Spartan's strong performance-oriented culture," said Clarke. "She has commercial aptitude across all aspects of dealmaking and has earned a stellar reputation for developing client relationships, ESG propositions, and fundraising strategies. These qualities will augment our execution and distribution capabilities as Spartan continues to win large mandates from many of the world's highest quality managers."

Harvie-Clark's background includes roles at Zouk Capital, where she managed fundraising mandates end-to-end across Europe, and Quest Fund Placement, where she led fundraising processes for leading private equity GPs. Harvie-Clark trained as a Chartered Management Accountant (CIMA), at Rolls-Royce and most recently worked in KPMG UK's financial consulting practice as a Senior Manager.

Spartan has also opened a new location in Paris (10 Place Vendôme) to accompany its New York, Chicago and London locations, as well as the firm's joint venture in Tokyo. Effective from January 1, Lucy Pittas has joined Spartan as a Managing Director to run the new office, oversee Spartan's expansion in continental Europe post-Brexit, and further strengthen Spartan's project management capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Lucy to the firm," added Clarke. "Her deep experience across a variety of mandates, from middle-market buyouts and equity financing, through to special situations and distressed debt, will be a terrific value-add to Spartan. I am fully confident in Lucy's ability to lead our new Paris location, as we continue developing our presence in mainland Europe."

Pittas joins from Octopus Investments where she was an Institutional Funds Manager tasked with leading fund mandates from origination to final close, product marketing, and legal documentation across alternative asset classes including renewable energy and real estate. Prior to this, Pittas was a Senior Associate with Quest Fund Placement, where she built strong relationships with GP clients across the UK, Italy, Switzerland and Sweden, among other countries. Pittas also served as an Investment Banking Analyst at HSBC.

Spartan Advisors applies deep expertise, superior execution, and an unrivaled distribution capability to service an international client base. With more than $19 billion in active mandates as of December 1, 2021, its core services include primary private fund placement, secondary advisory and execution for portfolio companies, co-investment and M&A transactions, and debt placement across the capital structure. The firm is also committed to building a truly diverse workforce through a self-directed hiring policy targeting 50% of new roles be filled by female and/or minority professionals.

Spartan Advisors is a boutique merchant bank and placement agent that partners with the world's leading mid-market alternative fund managers to assist with their fund capital requirements. The Company's approach includes co-investment of their own capital alongside all clients and therefore an underwriting process with similarities to a fund of funds structure. Founded in 2019, Spartan Advisors is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in London, Chicago and Paris, as well as a joint venture in Tokyo. Additional information about the Company's businesses and services is available at www.spartanadvisorsllc.com .

