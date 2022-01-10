Wondr Gaming Appoints Ian Rasmussen as Vice-President & Head of Customer Success

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Rasmussen as Vice-President & Head of Customer Success. Ian joins Wondr Gaming from Enthusiast Gaming, having previously been with New York based global media agency, Initiative. Ian will join Wondr Gaming's media team headquartered in Los Angeles, reporting to Chef Revenue Officer & Head of Sales, Rob Frohling.

Wondr Gaming's direct media business continues to grow, with customers in telecommunications, electronics and gaming hardware, banking, e-commerce, CSR, crypto and crypto mining, and beyond. Ian will play a crucial role in leading Wondr's customer success team, which engages with clients on all of Wondr's direct media, and growing programmatic media offering.

"Wondr is building our business around its people, and a culture that is defined by a commitment to seeing our creative ideas manifested in every client campaign. We genuinely view our campaigns as an expression of our creativity individually, and as a team. Engaging global brands with the GenZ and Millennial gaming audience hosted across Gamelancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, which constitutes over 1 billion monthly views and 24,000,000+ followers, is accomplished by telling meaningful stories through short-form video content, which connect our community with brands they care about. Ian is a tremendous addition to our growing family here at Wondr Gaming, his knowledge and experience guiding campaigns for some of the largest brands on the planet will be instrumental in ensuring we harness our creative capabilities to their fullest extent, delivering world-class media campaigns for our clients." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming

"I am thrilled to join Wondr Gaming at such an exciting time in the company's growth. Wondr is in prime position to advance the gaming world into a more interconnected entertainment landscape. I look forward to helping our clients navigate this ever-changing industry and produce impactful, authentic campaigns that speak to the diverse gaming audience." - Ian Rasmussen, Vice-President & Head of Customer Success, Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programatic sales hosted on GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 24,000,000+ followers.

