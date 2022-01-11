ConvergeOne Recognized as Pexip's Engineering Partner of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has received Pexip's Engineering Partner of the Year Award, which was presented during Pexip's Partner Summit.

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/)

Pexip recognized ConvergeOne for its unmatched dedication, excellence, and technical expertise. ConvergeOne has the most Certified Technical Expert (CTE) course certifications and One-Touch Join (OTJ) course completions in the Americas. Its broad range of Pexip certifications—spanning from pre-sales solutioning to day-2 engineering and professional services—strengthen its status as a full-service provider of videoconferencing solutions. In May 2021, ConvergeOne was recognized as a Systems Integrator in the Gartner Market Guide for Professional and Managed Services for Meeting Solutions.

"ConvergeOne is honored to be recognized as Pexip's Engineering Partner of the Year, which is a testament to the strength of our partnership. ConvergeOne leads the Americas with Pexip Certified Engineers to proficiently deliver Pexip solutions," said D. Robert Martin, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "We are proud to partner with Pexip to help our customers connect globally with anytime, anywhere collaboration through our industry-leading videoconferencing solutions."

Videoconferencing/Meeting solutions serve as a core component of ConvergeOne's Modern Workplace practice. ConvergeOne has grown its partnership with Pexip significantly over the past year due to Pexip's alignment and support of Microsoft Teams growth. Through development and integration work with Genesys, ConvergeOne and Pexip are positioned for further growth as they expand their joint healthcare solution in 2022. ConvergeOne's comprehensive services capabilities and deep expertise in Pexip engineering are critical to solving customer challenges. "Solution uptime is further enhanced for customers when supported by Managed Services powered by OnGuard, ConvergeOne's intellectual property," said Paul Maier, Managing Director, Services Organization, ConvergeOne.

"The ConvergeOne team is second-to-none and brings deep technical expertise to help its customers solve their most critical collaboration challenges. Organizations ranging from the Fortune 100 to government and healthcare rely on their engineering team to implement secure videoconferencing at scale, and we're thrilled to recognize the team for their continued dedication and focus over the past year," said Lauren Eustace, Vice President of Channel Sales, Pexip.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft, and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design, and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About Pexip

Pexip simplifies complex videoconferencing to empower organizations with face-to-face collaboration, no matter the location or technology. Our scalable platform enables high-quality video meetings, with enterprise-grade security, and is easily adapted to fit customers' IT requirements and existing infrastructure. This makes Pexip the leading provider for large enterprises and public sector organizations. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo Børs in May 2020.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Gabrielle Lukianchuk, Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.781.0937

glukianchuk@convergeone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConvergeOne