Grant Avenue Capital Expands Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, www.GrantAve.com, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today that Howard Gold and Samantha Bonano have joined the firm's Advisory Board, which is comprised of innovative healthcare executives.

"Howard and Samantha are each seasoned healthcare leaders that will bring their significant experience to our Advisory Board and portfolio companies," said Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital. "In addition, similar to other Advisory Board members, they will actively work with the Grant Avenue Capital team to help identify new investment initiatives."

Most recently, Howard Gold was an Executive Vice President, Chief Managed Care and Business Development Officer of Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer with 23 hospitals and over 800 outpatient facilities. Prior to joining the health system in 1995, he was vice president-vice provost for strategic planning at The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center. Earlier in his career, Howard was executive director of Governor Mario Cuomo's Health Care Advisory Board and held several healthcare-related positions for New York State.

Samantha Bonano was President and CEO of Buffalo Filter, a leading surgical smoke evacuation and surgical safety devices company, from 2010 to 2019. Under her leadership, Buffalo Filter increased its investment in R&D and new product commercialization, resulting in an acceleration of top-line growth and the sale to Madison Industries / Filtration Group in 2013. Following the sale, Samantha remained CEO of Buffalo Filter and also assumed the role of President of the Medical Device division of Filtration Group. After the sale of Buffalo Filter to ConMed Corporation in 2019, she subsequently served as a Strategic Advisor to the CEO until 2020.

About Grant Avenue Capital LLC

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments, and special situations.

Grant Avenue Capital also includes the Grant Avenue Foundation, which supports employees and portfolio companies of Grant Avenue Capital that are actively engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations.

