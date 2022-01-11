Leading Corporations Invest In Employees' Community Giving Initiatives Through Mindfulness

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people have taken the opportunity through the prolonged pandemic to pause and reflect on what is important to their lives; and corporations have taken notice of how that connection to values impacts productivity with savings in the hundreds of millions of dollars. To help our workforce prioritize their values and proceed with purpose this year, eMindful, a Wondr Health Company, today announced the launch of its Annual 1% Percent Challenge.

Through the challenge, participants practice mindfulness 14 minutes a day (1% of a day) for 30 days. For every minute of mindfulness they practice, eMindful matches and donates those minutes to charity. The more they practice, the more they benefit while earning rewards and giving back to a charity of their choice.

"The beginning of the year is an excellent time for leaders to help individuals reconnect to their purpose and cultivate habits that positively impact their well-being," said Mary Pigatti, President, eMindful. "The 1% Challenge allows organizations to start the year off right by protecting the mental health of their population and helping individuals build a mindfulness practice into everyday life."

Participants who register for the 1% Challenge before Jan. 31, 2022, will receive free, unlimited access to live, expert-led, interactive virtual sessions and hundreds of hours of on-demand content on a wide range of topics via the mobile app or web. They also will be eligible for rewards the more they participate, including a Mindful Daily Practice Guide, a Spa Space gift, 1:1 mindful mentoring sessions, and 14 trees planted in their honor pointing to the healing properties of nature.

"Altruism and rewards are great motivators to encourage engagement in well-being," Pigatti said. "As participants grow their mindfulness practice through the 1% Challenge, they will grow the skills they need to emerge healthier and more resilient in 2022, and benefit the communities for which they care."

The 1% Challenge benefits charities through eMindful's pay-it-forward program The Connection, which brings mindfulness to eM Life participants and the surrounding community. To register for the 1% Challenge, click here .

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter.

