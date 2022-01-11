Q India Wins Indian Telly Adz Award

Q India Awarded Best Brand Collaboration with FTA Channel

First Virtual Audition Campaign for "Jurm Ka Chehra" Generates Nearly

47,000 Entries and Over One Billion Impressions on Social Media

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, has received the award for the "Best Brand Collaboration With FTA Channel'' for its virtual audition campaign for it's crime show "Jurm Ka Chehra". The social media campaign, created in conjunction with Chingari, generated a staggering 47,000 virtual audition entries in just 3 weeks, garnering over one billion impressions on social media. Q India was the first brand in the Indian Hindi Free To Air (FTA) space to conduct Virtual Auditions and also receive such an overwhelming response.

QYou Media Inc. (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)

The Indian Telly ADz Awards is an extension of the longstanding, 'The Indian Telly Awards' launched in 2001. The Indian Telly Adz Awards is a one of a kind initiative that aims to honor the best strategies and campaigns curated by brands and agencies with 2021 marking the 1st season of this Award. In this inaugural season of the awards program, they received over 250 entries from Brands and Agencies including Disney India, Star India, Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures, DDB Mudra, FCB and NDTV making the victory for The Q India even more satisfying.

Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India commented, "It is an honor for our entire team to receive this award. So much hard work goes into promoting our shows, particularly when we are competing against much larger companies that have more resources and brand visibility in the market. Our approach is always driven by our slogan "Zara Hatke"...a little offbeat and out of the ordinary. This motto drives our brand, our programming, our marketing and our execution. We look forward to more rewards and accolades, but mostly to bringing more great content to a new generation of Young Indians that they will both enjoy and participate with".

More information on the winners of 'The Indian Telly Adz Awards; can be found here:

https://indiantelevision.com/television/tv-shows/awards/winners-of-2021-indian-telly-adz-awards-announced-220107

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the upcoming Q Marathi, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ADz Awards '21 (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)

