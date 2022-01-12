Alpine Power Systems Makes Multimillion Dollar Investment To Grow Vehicle Fleet

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems has recently made a $2.3 million investment in service vehicles to keep up with historic growth across their critical power, telecom, cable and motive power divisions. This vehicle investment included the purchasing of 14 new Box Trucks and 15 new Service Vans. These vehicles have been outfitted with all the necessary tooling needed to support their customers.

"This vehicle purchase was integral in keeping up with the phenomenal growth of our service business. - Sean Davis

Sean Davis, Alpine's Executive Vice President of Sales, says "This vehicle purchase was integral in keeping up with the phenomenal growth of our service business. A lot of this growth is being fueled by the expanding data center industry and 5G rollouts within the telecommunication sector. Continued investment in maintaining and growing our vehicle fleet has put us in a position to continually better serve our customer base".

Alpine has also invested in a state-of-the-art fleet management system to work alongside their vehicle fleet. This cloud-based fleet management system will allow Alpine to proactively manage their quickly growing vehicle fleet to get the best return on their vehicle investments and increase uptime.

Scott DeClaire, Alpine's Vice President of Operations, says "These new vehicles have been purchased and will be deployed throughout all our markets across the United States. Our new fleet management system will allow us to automate our fleet operations tasks and keep vehicles and equipment running smoothly. Simply put, this new system will increase vehicle uptime so we can visit customer facilities, not the repair shop".

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in our industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing company supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental, & ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

