Azzur Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

HATBORO, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support rapid company growth and best meet the demands of the business, Azzur Group today announces new executive leadership appointments. Originally founded in Philadelphia in 2010, Azzur is a market-leading provider of GxP services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare industries with offices and on-demand cleanrooms locations throughout the United States. Today, the organization provides comprehensive GxP solutions through its on-demand cleanrooms, consulting and advisory services, microbiology labs, and aseptic and GxP training.

Ryan Ott has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Azzur Group. A long-time partner at Azzur, Ryan most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in the overall strategic development of Azzur Group, initially in the Greater Philadelphia Region, while taking on additional responsibility with ongoing national expansion. In his new role, he collaborates with corporate and service-line leaders throughout the organization to execute on Azzur Group's strategic business plan. This includes Shaleen Parekh , who has been appointed to Sr. Vice President of Professional Services, with continuing oversight for Azzur Consulting, Azzur Labs, and Azzur Training Center; and Molly McGlaughlin , who has been appointed Sr. Vice President of Facilities Services, with continuing oversight for Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ as its Chief Operating Officer .

Appointed to the new role of Chief Innovation Officer is Ravi Samavedam . In this role, he will focus on bringing forward new business concepts and service areas for Azzur's continued expansion. Ravi's extensive life sciences industry experience and dynamic leadership of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ from its creation in 2018 through its national expansion, ideally position him to proactively identify novel service offerings for the enterprise. Most recently, Ravi served as President and COO of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™. He has been a member of Azzur Group since 2014.

Ilya Vasserman has been promoted to Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Azzur Group and is responsible for overseeing the management and scale-out of Azzur's corporate information technology infrastructure while forming and leading a new corporate-wide procurement group. Ilya will also continue to spearhead technology adoption and internal tool development, furthering our business insights capabilities. Ilya most recently served as Senior Director of Financial Services and has been a member of Azzur Group since 2016.

After nearly two years with Azzur Group, David Frank has been promoted to Vice President of Client Development, furthering the growth and maturation of Azzur's business development and marketing capabilities. As part of his expanded responsibilities, David will work closely with the executive leadership team to develop client-centric strategies across the organization to meet customer needs. Since joining Azzur Group in 2020, David has served as the Senior Director, Sales and Marketing.

"I'm incredibly thrilled to announce the changes to the Azzur Group executive leadership team," said Michael Khavinson , Azzur's Chief Executive Officer. "Not only have these individuals proven to be excellent strategic partners for our enterprise, but each embodies Azzur Group's core values in their daily leadership. I offer my sincerest congratulations to Ryan, Ravi, Shaleen, Molly, Ilya, and David, and wish them much success in their new roles."

