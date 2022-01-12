Barrette Outdoor Living® Unveils DIY-Friendly Aluminum Pergola

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc., a leading provider of outdoor living products, recently expanded its product portfolio to include a DIY-friendly aluminum Pergola. Featuring a matte black finish, Barrette Outdoor Living's Pergola provides a modern alternative to traditional wood pergolas.

Barrette Outdoor Living's new matte black aluminum Pergola is customizable by adding the company's compatible Decorative Screen Panels (shown here in the Sanibel pattern) to the roof and optional side walls. With a quick assembly time and requiring minimal tools, the 8' x 8' Pergola was designed with both the DIYer and smaller spaces in mind.

With a quick assembly time and requiring minimal tools (an Allen wrench/hex key is included), the 8' x 8' Pergola was designed with both the DIYer and smaller spaces in mind.

The Pergola is customizable by adding Barrette Outdoor Living's compatible Decorative Screen Panels to the roof and optional side walls. Available in a wide range of patterns and colors, the addition of Decorative Screen Panels gives homeowners the ability to add their own personal style while also providing shade and increasing privacy.

The Pergola comes standard with Cam Lock brackets that enable rooftop Decorative Screen Panels to be easily installed and removed with a simple twist — allowing homeowners to easily install panels, remove them during the winter months or completely swap out panels with different patterns and colors.

"Our Pergola provides an on-trend centerpiece that can frame and define outdoor living spaces," said Patrick Bertke, Industrial Designer at Barrette Outdoor Living. "It's the perfect way to create a unique outdoor living area for entertaining, dining and outdoor movies."

Available in March, the launch of Barrette Outdoor Living's Pergola is yet one more addition to the company's expanding line of products that are compatible with its wide assortment of design-forward Decorative Screen Panels, which also can be found in select railing and vinyl fencing, and can be used with privacy screen kits.

About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.®:

Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life — however they envision it — by providing fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products that beckon people to embrace their Outside Side™. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer, with 14 locations throughout North America that provide outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. Featuring more than 75 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and industry-leading testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered, designed for flexibility and ease of installation. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com

