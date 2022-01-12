BT engineers new digital network infrastructure for ABB

New network to deliver choice and flexibility and to create sustainable, resilient and secure core platform

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BT today announced it is working with ABB to elevate its internationally managed communications infrastructure to new levels of performance, choice and agility to support the company's new operating model. It follows the signing of a new contract between the two companies.

BT transforms ABB's network infrastructure to create a sustainable, resilient and secure core platform featuring a highly automated and data-driven managed service.

The new contract builds on an existing agreement, signed in 2014, under which BT consolidated and optimised the leading global technology company's international communications infrastructure. Working with ABB's Information Systems team, BT will now transform the network infrastructure to create a sustainable, resilient and secure core platform featuring a highly automated and data-driven managed service.

Security is a top priority for ABB as it executes its cloud strategy, which includes consolidating data centres and moving more applications and data into the cloud. BT will enable ABB's cloud-first ambitions with an end-to-end, compliant, multi-layered cyber security environment. It will deploy, manage and monitor over 1,100 end-point devices, continuously verifying every device, user and application accessing the network.

The communications infrastructure will reliably and securely connect people, devices and machines at over 600 facilities in 60 countries. Using the latest software-defined networking technology, it will offer ABB a choice of connectivity options for each site, including 5G access.

It will also provide ABB with a new software-driven platform delivered over Wifi 6 to enable mobility and digital manufacturing concepts, such as robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies at production sites. Both companies have committed to a co-innovation fund as part of the contract.

By choosing BT, ABB is ensuring its network is delivered by a provider using 100 per cent renewable electricity globally with a commitment to achieving net zero emissions across all its operations by 2030.

"ABB's world-class technology and digital capabilities are deeply embedded in our DNA. Maintaining and improving our innovation, technology and digital leadership is a strategic priority across the company," said Alec Joannou, Group CIO, ABB. "BT is a great fit for our Information Systems function. As our trusted partner, it has helped us keep pace with a dynamic digital landscape and is now evolving our communications infrastructure to support our digital ambitions."

"The cloud-first network and digital managed services we're delivering will further enhance agility across ABB's businesses," said Bas Burger, CEO, Global, BT. "The unique trust between our two companies empowers us to push ahead as we connect ABB's people, devices and machines in a sustainable and responsible way."

