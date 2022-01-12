Foothill Gold Line Swears in New Board Leadership

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At their January meeting today, Claremont Mayor Pro Tem Ed Reece and La Verne Council Member Robin Carder were sworn in as the incoming Chair and Vice Chair of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority (Construction Authority) Board of Directors, after being unanimously elected last month. The two local elected representatives will lead the agency at a critical time. The westernmost 9.1-mile, four-station project segment from Glendora to Pomona is currently undergoing major construction; while the Construction Authority seeks the additional funding needed to complete the final three miles of the project that include stations in Claremont and Montclair.

"This year we will be laser focused on securing the funding needed to complete the project to Claremont and Montclair and bring the full benefit of this much-needed infrastructure project to fruition," stated Chair Reece. "I know I speak for Vice Chair Carder as I thank our colleagues for their confidence in us. It is a tremendous honor to serve on this board."

Chair Reece and Vice Chair Carder have both been on the board for several years. During their tenure, the project segment from Glendora to Pomona has advanced from final design into major construction. And despite being underway in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project segment is on budget and on time to be completed in 2025. Simultaneously, the agency is seeking funding from the State of California to fund the remainder of the project; allowing the line to connect to important regional destinations, including the Montclair TransCenter and the Claremont Colleges.

"Completing this project is critical to the future of the corridor cities and the entire region," added Chair Reece. "It will dramatically increase mobility opportunities, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the quality of life for our residents, workers, students and visitors; and I am ready to serve in this new capacity and support getting this important project over the finish line."

The Foothill Gold Line board is made up of elected and appointed representatives from throughout the project corridor. In addition to the Chair and Vice Chair, the board currently includes Pomona Mayor and Metro Board Member Tim Sandoval, Glendora Council Member Mendell Thompson, Los Angeles city representative Melchor Ilomin, Ontario Council Member Alan Wapner (non-voting), Pasadena Council Member Gene Masuda (non-voting), and South Pasadena representative Dan Evans (non-voting). The Governor also has a non-voting appointee, Caltrans District 7 Director Tony F. Tavares.

About the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority is an independent transportation planning and construction agency created in 1998 by the California State Legislature to plan, design and build the Metro Gold Line (currently referred to as the L Line) light rail system from Union Station to Montclair. The agency completed the first segment from Union Station to Pasadena in 2003 and the Pasadena to Azusa segment in 2015; both on time and under budget. The agency began work on the Glendora to Montclair segment in 2003. The Glendora to Montclair segment was environmentally cleared in March 2013 under CEQA and again in 2019 to allow the potential for phased construction. When completed, the project will add new light rail stations in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, Claremont and Montclair. The project may be built in phases due to funding constraints. Major construction on the project segment from Glendora to Pomona began in July 2020 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. The segment from Pomona to Montclair, including the Claremont and Montclair stations, is currently not funded. The Construction Authority is seeking the additional funding needed to complete the project to Claremont and Montclair.

The portion of the project in Los Angeles County is funded mostly by Measure M, along with residual funds from Measure R not used to complete the Pasadena to Azusa segment. San Bernardino County is responsible to fund their portion of the project to Montclair (in San Bernardino County). The State of California has provided $300 million in funding through a TIRCP grant awarded in 2018 to both counties.

