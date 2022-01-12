Johnson Controls Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast:

What: Johnson Controls First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

Live via webcast at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading.

Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States ) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States ), passcode "Johnson Controls."

Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways:

Replay via webcast - if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

Replay via telephone – by dialing 866-453-2036 (in the United States ) or 203-369-1225 (outside the United States ), passcode 2222, from 10:30 a.m. (ET) on February 2, 2022 , until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 9, 2022.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS: MEDIA CONTACTS:



Antonella Franzen Karen Tognarelli Direct: 609.720.4665 Direct: 571.214.7744 Email: antonella.franzen@jci.com Email: karen.tognarelli@jci.com



Ryan Edelman Michael Isaac Direct: 609.720.4545 Direct: +41 52 6330374 Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com Email: michael.isaac@jci.com

