Navisite Virtual CISO Wins 2022 Big Innovation Award

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that its Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Navisite's vCISO service provides companies with on-demand access to cybersecurity professionals, guidance and expertise to defend against new and evolving threats—removing the skills, resource and budget constraints that hold businesses back from building and maintaining a strong security posture.

"We're excited to receive recognition for our vCISO service from BIG Innovation Awards," said Aaron Boissonnault, Navisite's CISO. "Many organizations are struggling to find and retain the cybersecurity talent they need to build strong and effective security programs—and this problem extends to senior levels of security leadership. With our vCISO service, we're helping organizations overcome these challenges with a cost-effective, highly flexible and on-demand model for attaining CISO-level guidance and expertise."

Cyberattacks continue to evolve in both frequency and complexity as bad actors employ increasingly sophisticated methods to target businesses and steal sensitive data and assets. Further complicating matters is the shift to distributed computing strategies across one or more execution venues and growth of remote workforces. The cybersecurity talent needed to combat these attacks is in short supply: Navisite recently unveiled new research that found nearly half (45%) of companies do not employ a CISO, and of this group, 58% think their company should hire one.

Instead of having to find and retain a qualified CISO, organizations can augment their efforts or outsource entirely to Navisite's vCISO service for CISO-level leadership, backed by a team of experienced cybersecurity professionals available to the company on an ongoing or as-needed basis.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Navisite and its vCISO service as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

