Searchbloom Wins Best SEO Initiative by Search Engine Land

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Searchbloom, a top-rated Search Engine Marketing agency specializing in local SEO, national SEO, eCommerce SEO, and PPC management, has been awarded the 2021 Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative by Search Engine Land.

Searchbloom has been awarded the 2021 Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative by Search Engine Land.

Search Engine Land, a digital marketing, advertising technology, and marketing technology publication, recognizes the work of exceptional agencies through its annual awards. This year, winners included Searchbloom and other digital marketing giants that help clients succeed in an increasingly digital landscape.

Searchbloom partners with clients for whom they can generate significant returns on investment. Their promise to clients, whom they refer to as partners, stands in delivering ROI-driven strategies and bottom-line results. Searchbloom's winning strategy delivered exceptional results — the partner experienced a 2500% increase in keywords ranking, a 741% increase in revenue, and a 270% increase in ad conversions, amongst other successes.

These results contributed to Searchbloom's selection as Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative. Cody Jensen, CEO and founder of Searchbloom shared his excitement over the award: "I'm super excited Searchbloom won a Landy this year, it's a tribute to our incredible team and all of their hard work on behalf of our partners."

While the pandemic's effects continue to be felt through 2021, online marketing strategies have been key to succeeding this past year. Agencies, in-house marketing teams, and marketers have had to deliver exceptional work that allows clients to stand out in the midst of fierce competition.

Searchbloom is honored to have been awarded the 2021 Best E-Commerce Search Marketing Initiative by Search Engine Land and plans to continue its growth and support to partner-clients through analytical and methodical SEO and PPC efforts.

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom provides cutting-edge search engine optimization and pay-per-click advertising for businesses to improve revenue. Its mission is to be the most trusted, transparent, and results-driven SEO and PPC marketing company in the industry.

Learn more about them at Searchbloom.com .

Media Contact:

Cody Jensen

801-590-4051

hello@searchbloom.com

www.searchbloom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Searchbloom