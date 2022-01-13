USO Appoints Brian A. Cowart as Chief Development and Marketing Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) announced today that Brian A. Cowart will serve as its Chief Development and Marketing Officer (CDMO), providing leadership for the nonprofit organization's fundraising and marketing functions.

As the new CDMO, Cowart will focus on expanding donor audiences, generating new sources of funding, increasing awareness of the USO's iconic brand, and supporting the development and marketing activities of the USO's 250-plus locations around the world.

The son of an Army veteran who served in Korea, Cowart comes to the USO following a successful career at Disabled American Veterans (DAV), where he served as the organization's Chief Development Officer. At DAV, Brian led all fundraising efforts, raising more than $140 million annually for the veterans support organization.

"Brian Cowart has an outstanding track record of success, raising millions of dollars for meaningful causes," said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. "I have no doubt that Brian will take our development and marketing efforts to even greater heights by gaining support for our mission and telling our inspiring story in innovative and compelling ways."

Prior to his time at DAV, Cowart was at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he last served as Senior Vice President of Direct Marketing. Previously, Cowart had been responsible for direct mail acquisition and donor retention at St. Jude. He began his fundraising career at CARE, an organization dedicated to ending worldwide poverty.

"The USO is the preeminent military support organization supporting our brave service members and their families. They can go where no other organization can venture," said Cowart. "As part of a military family, it is an honor to be part of this historic nonprofit that does 'so much for those protecting our national security, responding to disasters, and providing humanitarian assistance around the world. The role of the USO is as important now as it ever has been, and I look forward to advancing its critical mission."

Cowart holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Virginia. He is an active member of several professional membership organizations, including serving on the Board of The Nonprofit Alliance and as a past Chair Emeritus of the Direct Marketing Association Nonprofit Federation's Advisory Board. He is a previous recipient of Target Marketing Magazine's Direct Marketer of the Year and Fundraising Success Magazine's Fundraising Professional of the Year awards.

Cowart currently resides in Kentucky with his spouse, Angela, who is a veteran of the Air Force Reserve. They have three children.

