AAC&U and Cengage Honor Three Higher Education Leaders for Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) and education technology company Cengage have announced the three recipients of the 2022 AAC&U-Cengage Inclusion Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes college and university presidents whose outstanding leadership to advance liberal education has reduced equity gaps, improved inclusion and belonging for minoritized students, and promoted diversity in hiring practices.

The recipients were announced Friday, January 21, at the AAC&U Presidents' Trust Symposium, part of the AAC&U Annual Meeting. The Presidents' Trust Symposium brings together higher education leaders from all institutional types to explore the most pressing issues facing colleges and universities and to share strategies for success.

"We are proud to support these outstanding, inspirational leaders and provide resources to further their work reducing inequity in higher education," said Kevin Carlsten, Senior Vice President of the US Higher Education Institutional Group at Cengage. "Part of our mission at Cengage is to enable opportunity and power progress, and these leaders are excellent examples of doing that and making a positive impact on students and society."

"AAC&U is proud to recognize and support these exceptional leaders in their efforts to advance equity and quality as hallmarks of a liberal education across a diverse range of campuses and student populations," said AAC&U President Lynn Pasquerella.

The 2022 recipients of the AAC&U-Cengage Inclusion Scholarship are:

Miguel Martinez-Saenz , St. Francis College

David Harris , Union College

Claudia Schrader , Kingsborough Community College

In recognition of their accomplishments, the AAC&U-Cengage Inclusion Scholarship recipients will each receive a one-year, complimentary AAC&U campus membership and a one-year complimentary membership in the AAC&U Presidents' Trust, a network of chief executive officers who are committed to advancing the vision, values, and practices that connect liberal education with the needs of an increasingly diverse student body, a global workforce, and thriving communities. The Trust provides members with access to dedicated resources and events as well as exclusive opportunities to promote their thought leadership.

