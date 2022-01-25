TradeStation Announces New FIX API Connection for Crypto Customers Platform integration gives TradeStation Crypto customers access to aggregated liquidity and improved order routing for speedy execution

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation, an award-winning,* self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures and crypto, today announced it is offering crypto traders, investors, institutions and third parties access to trading crypto via a financial information exchange (FIX API) protocol through TradeStation Crypto, Inc. The FIX API protocol standard is designed for trading financial markets in real-time and at high speed. TradeStation Crypto, a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., offers its customers direct and full integration to the FIX API for accessing aggregated liquidity with intelligent order routing designed to seek the best pricing available from connected liquidity sources and fast execution.

"TradeStation is proud to offer its customers advanced crypto technology through our API suite, which now includes the FIX API," said James Putra, Vice President of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "The FIX API features the importance we place on giving customers alternative ways to obtain market data and execute their trades. We see this as a significant milestone for institutional adoption, opening the door for traditional market participants to access this emerging asset class for trading."



Benefits of the FIX API for TradeStation Crypto customers include:

Full access to crypto order execution and real-time market data when connecting via the TradeStation Crypto FIX API

Exceptional customer service support for onboarding, integration, and testing, as well as ongoing product support

Access to our aggregated liquidity and intelligent order routing algorithm designed to provide the best available prices from connected liquidity sources

The ability to transfer large amounts of data as quickly as possible

To learn more about TradeStation Crypto, please visit TradeStation.com. If you're interested in learning more about TradeStation's API capabilities, email institutionalsales@tradestation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, been a fintech pioneer in its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

