Edward Jones Celebrates Centennial Anniversary and Continued Commitment to Making a Positive Impact for Clients, Colleagues and Communities From one man, Edward D. Jones, and one office, to 50,000 associates across 15,000 locations - the firm is poised for the next 100 years

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones announces today the celebration of its Centennial, marking a century of transformative growth and the positive impact it has made for its clients, colleagues, communities, and society. This year and beyond, Edward Jones' more than 50,000 colleagues will join in activities that celebrate this monumental milestone and set the stage for the continued growth of the firm's impact in the next 100 years.

Throughout 2022, Edward Jones will celebrate its Centennial across the communities it serves throughout North America, with virtual and in-person events, connections to philanthropic and community efforts, and much more.

"Since Edward D. Jones Sr. opened the doors of our firm 100 years ago, our focus has been helping people connect to their own purpose and achieve things in their lives they might not have known were possible," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington, the sixth leader in the firm's history. "We are committed to providing guidance and tools to millions of families in North America, that raise their confidence in achieving greater possibility in their lives. We are looking forward to the impact we can make on society – one person, one colleague, one community at a time – as we partner together and begin our next 100 years."

Having achieved tremendous growth and impact over the past century, including increasing its branch office footprint by 1,400% since 1986, Edward Jones remains dedicated to continuing its extraordinary level of serving individual investors and business owners in a human-centered and complete way – helping clients put their purpose into action and achieve financially what is most important to them and their families.

During the Centennial celebration, the firm will initiate volunteer activities to achieve impact in the areas of partnering for lasting financial strength, promoting healthier futures, and advancing inclusive growth. It will also expand on its efforts to foster economic inclusion in the communities it serves, actively collaborating with organizations to make meaningful progress that enables every community to thrive.

On January 27, the firm kicked off its Centennial with a virtual event for all associates and retirees across North America. Pennington served as keynote for the event and was joined by several colleagues throughout the firm for remarks.

Just in time to commemorate this milestone, Edward Jones' storied history of building deep personal relationships with clients to make a difference in their lives is told in a new book, The Business of America Is Business, by authors Robert L. Shook and Carrie Coolidge.

This book spans more than 500 years of American history and the role the business world has played in our nation's development. Edward Jones is one of a small handful of iconic U.S. companies the authors selected for such an extensive profile.

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. The Edward Jones website is www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is https://careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

