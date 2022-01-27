FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS AND 35TH YEAR OF CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $55.34 million compared to earnings of $58.48 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $0.41 for the same quarter a year ago.
Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $227.56 million compared to $202.03 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of $25.53 million, or 12.64 percent. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.42 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
"Over the last two years, we have remained focused on the execution of our excellence in customer service culture across each of our markets to meet the needs of our customers during these times. Whether it was providing PPP funds, keeping our branches open, accessing the Mainstreet Lending Program, providing access to the mortgage secondary markets, protecting their deposits, or providing capital to grow and expand their business, we remained TEXAS STRONG for our communities. We finished 2021 with outstanding growth reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, and deposit growth of $1.89 billion, or 21.79 percent. Our continual commitment to customer service supported by our growth provides strong momentum as we begin 2022. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $94.81 million compared to $90.54 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.89 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $9.96 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):
PPP Loans Originated
PPP Amounts as of December 31, 2021
Number of
Amount
Number
of Loans
Period-End
Unamortized
Recognized
PPP Round 1
6,530
$ 703,450
37
$ 1,970
$ 21
$ 42
PPP Round 2
3,179
267,423
305
50,823
1,779
4,246
PPP Total
9,709
$ 970,873
342
$ 52,793
$ 1,800
$ 4,288
PPP loan balances totaled $52.79 million at December 31, 2021 and accounted for $103.35 million in average balances for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $327.10 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $8.03 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.47 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.19 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $66.53 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.29 percent of loans, or 1.42 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $5.49 million at December 31, 2020.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net charge-offs totaled $2.28 million compared to net charge-offs of $561 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 0.83 percent at December 31, 2020. Classified loans totaled $161.19 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $197.45 million at December 31, 2020.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.90 million compared to $35.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:
- Trust fees increased to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $7.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.70 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $7.51 billion at December 31, 2020.
- Service charges on deposits increased to $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $5.33 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $8.38 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by the over 16,000 net new accounts opened in 2021, debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.
- Mortgage income was $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $11.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.
- Loan interest recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.21 million compared to $235 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $61.67 million compared to $63.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:
- Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $34.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $41.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease over the same quarter in the prior year was driven by decreases in profit sharing expense and incentive compensation accruals in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, profit sharing and incentive expenses were higher driven by higher earnings that primarily resulted from the Company's initial adoption of CECL. Offsetting these decreases were annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2021.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 45.49 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.
As of December 31, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $13.10 billion compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $5.39 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with loans of $5.17 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, from December 31, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $10.57 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $8.68 billion at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 21.79 percent. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2020.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2021
2020
ASSETS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
205,053
$
201,901
$
190,061
$
190,350
$
211,113
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
323,535
359,241
654,531
893,221
517,971
Investment securities
6,573,179
6,119,984
5,578,048
5,109,631
4,393,029
Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans
5,336,179
5,147,160
4,984,210
4,790,752
4,687,370
PPP loans
52,793
139,334
320,392
531,810
483,663
Total loans, held-for-investment
5,388,972
5,286,494
5,304,602
5,322,562
5,171,033
Allowance for loan losses
(63,465)
(63,370)
(62,138)
(62,974)
(66,534)
Net loans, held-for-investment
5,325,507
5,223,124
5,242,464
5,259,588
5,104,499
Loans, held-for-sale
37,810
47,721
61,802
65,405
83,969
Premises and equipment, net
149,764
147,516
147,655
142,415
142,269
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
3,298
3,689
4,087
4,499
4,911
Other assets
170,834
126,601
136,954
124,297
133,258
Total assets
$
13,102,461
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
$
12,102,887
$
10,904,500
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,780,230
$
3,574,405
$
3,427,038
$
3,350,145
$
2,982,697
Interest-bearing deposits
6,786,258
6,318,712
6,354,656
6,063,302
5,693,120
Total deposits
10,566,488
9,893,117
9,781,694
9,413,447
8,675,817
Borrowings
671,152
648,679
549,969
548,604
430,093
Trade date payable
-
174,236
189,838
381,871
14,641
Other liabilities
105,597
93,491
87,213
93,537
105,759
Shareholders' equity
1,759,224
1,733,735
1,720,369
1,665,428
1,678,190
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,102,461
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
$
12,102,887
$
10,904,500
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
INCOME STATEMENTS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest income
$
95,995
$
97,198
$
92,602
$
90,610
$
92,457
Interest expense
1,187
1,416
1,653
1,786
1,920
Net interest income
94,808
95,782
90,949
88,824
90,537
Provision for credit losses
2,064
-
(1,206)
(1,997)
(8,033)
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
92,744
95,782
92,155
90,821
98,570
Noninterest income
34,903
37,726
34,673
34,874
35,709
Noninterest expense
61,672
62,939
59,374
57,723
63,705
Net income before income taxes
65,975
70,569
67,454
67,972
70,574
Income tax expense
10,638
11,641
11,075
11,054
12,099
Net income
$
55,337
$
58,928
$
56,379
$
56,918
$
58,475
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.39
$
0.41
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.41
Net income - diluted
0.39
0.41
0.39
0.40
0.41
Cash dividends declared
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.13
0.13
Book value
12.34
12.17
12.08
11.70
11.80
Tangible book value
10.12
9.94
9.85
9.47
9.57
Market value
50.84
45.95
49.13
46.73
36.17
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,532,116
142,467,687
142,359,774
142,285,611
142,161,834
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,437,804
142,334,449
142,245,555
142,146,275
142,057,705
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,251,521
143,218,920
143,164,611
143,002,658
142,644,088
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.74
%
1.90
%
1.89
%
2.05
%
2.19
%
Return on average equity
12.63
13.43
13.38
13.83
14.27
Return on average tangible equity
15.45
16.43
16.48
17.09
17.74
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.29
3.41
3.36
3.55
3.75
Efficiency ratio
46.18
45.88
45.94
45.36
49.15
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2021
2020
Interest income
$
376,405
$
364,128
Interest expense
6,042
14,243
Net interest income
370,363
349,885
Provision for credit losses
(1,139)
19,517
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
371,502
330,368
Noninterest income
142,176
139,935
Noninterest expense
241,708
227,938
Net income before income taxes
271,970
242,365
Income tax expense
44,408
40,331
Net income
$
227,562
$
202,034
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.60
$
1.42
Net income - diluted
1.59
1.42
Cash dividends declared
0.58
0.51
Book Value
12.34
11.80
Tangible book value
10.12
9.57
Market Value
50.84
36.17
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,532,116
142,161,834
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,291,939
142,032,420
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,134,220
142,554,991
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.89
%
1.98
%
Return on average equity
13.31
12.93
Return on average tangible equity
16.35
16.25
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.40
3.79
Efficiency ratio
45.84
45.49
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
63,370
$
62,138
$
62,974
$
66,534
$
76,038
Loans charged off
(3,067)
(1,475)
(392)
(574)
(1,339)
Loan recoveries
783
2,707
595
443
778
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(2,284)
1,232
203
(131)
(561)
Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings
-
-
-
-
(619)
Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans
-
-
-
-
1,678
Provision for loan losses
2,379
-
(1,039)
(3,429)
(10,002)
Balance at end of period
$
63,465
$
63,370
$
62,138
$
62,974
$
66,534
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
6,751
$
6,751
$
6,918
$
5,486
$
2,309
Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings
-
-
-
-
1,208
Provision for unfunded commitments
(315)
-
(167)
1,432
1,969
Balance at end of period
$
6,436
$
6,751
$
6,751
$
6,918
$
5,486
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.18
%
1.20
%
1.17
%
1.18
%
1.29
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
200.33
250.92
208.45
160.00
155.61
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.17
(0.09)
(0.02)
0.01
0.04
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Commercial:
C&I
$
784,282
$
680,263
$
662,711
$
646,316
$
647,719
PPP
52,793
139,334
320,392
531,810
483,663
Municipal
177,905
165,847
179,356
176,949
181,325
Total Commercial
1,014,980
985,444
1,162,459
1,355,075
1,312,707
Agriculture
98,089
98,947
95,212
90,366
94,864
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
749,793
656,530
550,928
587,928
553,959
Farm
217,220
203,064
185,288
162,046
152,237
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
623,434
674,958
673,608
650,144
617,686
Owner Occupied CRE
821,653
824,231
820,055
759,906
746,974
Residential
1,334,419
1,328,798
1,328,474
1,254,727
1,248,409
Total Real Estate
3,746,519
3,687,581
3,558,353
3,414,751
3,319,265
Consumer:
Auto
405,416
394,072
383,764
370,027
353,595
Non-Auto
123,968
120,450
104,814
92,343
90,602
Total Consumer
529,384
514,522
488,578
462,370
444,197
Total loans held-for-investment
$
5,388,972
$
5,286,494
$
5,304,602
$
5,322,562
$
5,171,033
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
55,670
$
53,620
$
54,497
$
61,866
$
56,585
Substandard
105,515
112,151
120,497
128,550
140,866
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
161,185
$
165,771
$
174,994
$
190,416
$
197,451
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
31,652
$
25,210
$
29,786
$
39,333
$
42,619
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
21
22
23
23
24
Accruing loans 90 days past due
8
23
-
2
113
Total nonperforming loans
31,681
25,255
29,809
39,358
42,756
Foreclosed assets
2,477
28
305
300
142
Total nonperforming assets
$
34,158
$
25,283
$
30,114
$
39,658
$
42,898
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.63
%
0.48
%
0.57
%
0.75
%
0.83
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.26
0.20
0.24
0.33
0.39
OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Oil and gas loans
$
140,034
$
96,469
$
103,166
$
105,261
$
106,237
Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment
2.62
%
1.87
%
2.07
%
2.20
%
2.27
%
Classified oil and gas loans
$
11,821
$
10,831
$
13,090
$
10,079
$
13,298
Nonaccrual oil and gas loans
3,701
3,058
3,986
4,759
4,774
Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans
-
(71)
59
40
24
* Excluding PPP loans
RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Retail loans
$
375,752
$
348,797
$
326,409
$
282,310
$
216,244
Restaurant loans
60,894
59,031
56,997
51,772
48,618
Hotel loans
62,404
60,733
71,008
71,435
71,716
Other hospitality loans
26,438
27,369
27,929
24,014
21,970
Travel loans
598
593
790
664
780
Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans
$
526,086
$
496,523
$
483,133
$
430,195
$
359,328
Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment
9.86
%
9.65
%
9.69
%
8.98
%
7.67
%
Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
$
32,747
$
34,341
$
43,635
$
45,214
$
31,192
Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
1,487
1,995
5,600
6,575
5,975
Net charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
42
(506)
-
-
561
* Excluding PPP loans
CAPITAL RATIOS
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
19.35
%
19.71
%
20.04
%
20.32
%
20.79
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
19.35
19.71
20.04
20.32
20.79
Total capital ratio
20.34
20.76
21.12
21.47
22.03
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.13
11.19
11.10
11.55
11.86
Tangible common equity ratio
11.55
11.90
11.75
12.35
12.71
Equity/Assets ratio
13.43
13.82
13.95
13.76
15.39
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
NONINTEREST INCOME
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Trust fees
$
9,670
$
9,484
$
8,692
$
8,299
$
7,672
Service charges on deposits
5,762
5,673
4,928
4,793
5,330
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
9,955
9,793
9,853
8,677
8,376
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
6,272
8,788
8,291
9,894
11,116
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
1
1
5
808
23
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
107
27
1
55
87
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(3)
(6)
74
145
22
Interest on loan recoveries
1,207
1,746
704
382
235
Other noninterest income
1,932
2,220
2,125
1,821
2,848
Total noninterest income
$
34,903
$
37,726
$
34,673
$
34,874
$
35,709
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
31,876
$
34,460
$
32,936
$
32,636
$
34,773
Profit sharing expense
3,099
2,630
2,110
2,295
6,245
Net occupancy expense
3,333
3,288
3,241
3,147
3,067
Equipment expense
2,382
2,450
2,177
2,164
2,154
FDIC insurance premiums
848
815
766
701
663
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
3,227
2,935
3,039
2,772
2,811
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,835
2,893
3,352
2,726
2,302
Audit fees
423
466
430
440
407
Printing, stationery and supplies
664
432
489
325
449
Amortization of intangible assets
391
398
412
412
483
Advertising and public relations
1,842
1,746
1,392
1,388
1,600
Operational and other losses
1,385
1,087
534
287
537
Software amortization and expense
2,817
2,855
2,829
2,619
2,563
Other noninterest expense
6,550
6,484
5,667
5,811
5,651
Total noninterest expense
$
61,672
$
62,939
$
59,374
$
57,723
$
63,705
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,841
$
3,670
$
3,633
$
3,547
$
3,355
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2021
2020
Trust fees
$
36,145
$
29,531
Service charges on deposits
21,156
20,572
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
38,278
32,469
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
33,245
43,872
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
815
3,633
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
190
159
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
210
112
Interest on loan recoveries
4,039
856
Other noninterest income
8,098
8,731
Total noninterest income
$
142,176
$
139,935
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
131,908
$
124,383
Profit sharing expense
10,134
10,740
Net occupancy expense
13,009
12,388
Equipment expense
9,173
8,396
FDIC insurance premiums
3,130
1,758
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
11,973
11,235
Legal, tax and professional fees
11,806
10,769
Audit fees
1,759
2,083
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,910
2,163
Amortization of intangible assets
1,613
1,990
Advertising and public relations
6,368
4,603
Operational and other losses
3,293
2,462
Software amortization and expense
11,120
8,862
Other noninterest expense
24,512
26,106
Total noninterest expense
$
241,708
$
227,938
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
14,691
$
11,260
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
82
$
-
0.48
%
$
1,554
$
2
0.51
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
320,102
124
0.15
612,551
236
0.15
Taxable securities
3,590,137
13,556
1.51
3,081,215
12,122
1.57
Tax exempt securities
2,636,360
18,163
2.76
2,542,606
17,701
2.78
Loans
5,347,069
67,993
5.04
5,337,807
70,807
5.26
Total interest-earning assets
11,893,750
$
99,836
3.33
%
11,575,733
$
100,868
3.46
%
Noninterest-earning assets
726,932
705,099
Total assets
$
12,620,682
$
12,280,832
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,399,343
$
1,110
0.07
%
$
6,346,267
$
1,340
0.08
%
Borrowings
639,725
77
0.05
599,934
76
0.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,039,068
$
1,187
0.07
%
6,946,201
$
1,416
0.08
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,744,848
3,490,685
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
99,091
103,446
Shareholders' equity
1,737,675
1,740,500
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,620,682
$
12,280,832
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
98,649
3.29
%
$
99,452
3.41
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,049
$
4
0.54
%
$
1,942
$
3
0.58
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
796,835
211
0.11
637,129
159
0.10
Taxable securities
2,656,211
11,449
1.72
2,251,419
10,264
1.82
Tax exempt securities
2,461,924
17,410
2.83
2,368,615
16,979
2.87
Loans
5,383,781
67,161
5.00
5,296,149
66,753
5.11
Total interest-earning assets
11,301,800
$
96,235
3.42
%
10,555,254
$
94,158
3.62
%
Noninterest-earning assets
692,282
700,550
Total assets
$
11,994,082
$
11,255,804
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,229,991
$
1,560
0.10
%
$
5,916,237
$
1,696
0.12
%
Borrowings
527,669
93
0.07
456,620
91
0.08
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,757,660
$
1,653
0.10
%
6,372,857
$
1,787
0.11
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,439,683
3,114,656
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
106,994
99,581
Shareholders' equity
1,689,745
1,668,710
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,994,082
$
11,255,804
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
94,582
3.36
%
$
92,371
3.55
%
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
-
$
-
-
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
195,637
50
0.10
Taxable securities
2,086,419
10,708
2.05
Tax exempt securities
2,318,912
16,733
2.89
Loans
5,356,229
68,321
5.07
Total interest-earning assets
9,957,197
$
95,812
3.83
%
Noninterest-earning assets
674,229
Total assets
$
10,631,426
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,479,873
$
1,826
0.13
%
Borrowings
428,117
94
0.09
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,907,990
$
1,920
0.13
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,987,572
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
106,065
Shareholders' equity
1,629,799
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,631,426
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
93,892
3.75
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,651
$
9
0.55
%
$
1,388
$
14
0.99
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
590,843
730
0.12
249,698
939
0.38
Taxable securities
2,898,924
47,390
1.63
2,233,634
51,456
2.30
Tax exempt securities
2,503,220
70,253
2.81
1,882,711
58,403
3.10
Loans
5,341,332
272,714
5.11
5,152,531
264,576
5.13
Total interest-earning assets
11,335,970
$
391,096
3.45
%
9,519,962
$
375,388
3.94
%
Noninterest-earning assets
706,285
673,553
Total assets
$
12,042,255
$
10,193,515
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,224,621
$
5,704
0.09
%
$
5,198,554
$
13,119
0.25
%
Borrowings
556,610
338
0.06
561,505
1,124
0.20
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,781,231
$
6,042
0.09
%
5,760,059
$
14,243
0.25
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,449,313
2,782,896
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
102,279
88,550
Shareholders' equity
1,709,432
1,562,010
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,042,255
$
10,193,515
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
385,054
3.40
%
$
361,145
3.79
%
