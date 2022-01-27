IGNITETECH EXPANDS CX SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF BRYTERCX ASSETS

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech™, the company "Where Software Goes to Live™," today announced that a definitive agreement has been signed by all parties for the acquisition of certain assets of BryterCX, a provider of end-to-end customer journey solutions that take customer experience (CX) to the next level.

BryterCX's Journey Intelligence™ platform uses breakthrough AI and machine learning to provide users with robust journey insights that uncover clear business opportunities. Powered by patented technology, BryterCX's solution generates user-friendly visualizations of metrics and actionable alerts that organizations use to effortlessly measure, monitor, and manage all aspects of customer journeys across multiple channels. This can be used to optimize customers' experiences with organizations throughout all industries.

This latest acquisition builds on 2021 — a year of record growth for IgniteTech — with yet another addition to the IgniteTech software library, now home to over 60 solutions across various industries, markets, and functionalities.

"BryterCX has impressive technology and a passionate customer base, and we couldn't be happier to bring both into the IgniteTech family," said Eric Vaughan, IgniteTech's CEO. "We look forward to adding even more energy to BryterCX customers' success with their existing solution and adding value through the IgniteTech Unlimited program."

IgniteTech Unlimited is the groundbreaking, Netflix-style licensing model that gives every IgniteTech customer full access to the entire IgniteTech enterprise solution portfolio — at no additional cost. The subscription includes access to the innovative Cloud Cost Optimization offering, which seamlessly and automatically reduces cloud spend at no cost to existing customers.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for BryterCX," said Rodney Kelley, BryterCX's President. "I'm incredibly proud of the achievements our team has made in helping our clients improve their interactions with customers, and I'm confident IgniteTech is the right home for our vision to continue to thrive."

BryterCX's software will strengthen IgniteTech's Customer Experience Management solution suite — which includes ResponseTek, a solution that aggregates customer sentiment and delivers insights, and Placeable, a location-based marketing solution.

For specific inquiries related to the acquisition, IgniteTech has established a special email address — brytercx@ignitetech.com — to streamline communications.

IgniteTech is one of the world's leading enterprise software companies. Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is an innovative, privately-held company and a member of the ESW Capital group of companies. Building on its corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Live™," IgniteTech grows exclusively through acquisitions. The Company continues to deliver on its promise of revitalizing enterprise software through the three pillars of the IgniteTech corporate vision: 1) to save and stabilize the software and businesses it acquires; 2) to innovate and transform products to the AWS cloud; and 3) to add unlimited value with its one-of-a-kind, Netflix-style software subscription, which includes all products in IgniteTech's solution suites.

