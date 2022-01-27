Improving Dining and Shopping Safety in the Pandemic: Powerhouse Dynamics Increases Support for Restaurants and Food Retailers

Improving Dining and Shopping Safety in the Pandemic: Powerhouse Dynamics Increases Support for Restaurants and Food Retailers Company Integrates IoT Platform with Bluezone Air Purification System

NEWTON, Mass. and WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 raising the volume of discussions about the safety of dining in restaurants and cafeterias, and shopping at convenience stores and supermarkets, Powerhouse Dynamics is taking action.

The company has integrated the indoor air purification system, Bluezone by Middleby, with its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, Open Kitchen®, used by thousands of multi-unit restaurants, C-stores and grocers across North America.

Bluezone air purification units, which are also deployed nationwide, use patented, ultraviolet (UV) air cleaning technology to kill up to 99.9995% of viruses in the air, including the virus that causes COVID-19. These units pull air into a reaction chamber, destroy any virus present, and then release the purified air back into the indoor space.

"The partnership of Bluezone and Powerhouse Dynamics provides a unique opportunity to assure customers, employees, the public and our public health experts that we can make indoor dining and food shopping a safer experience. We offer a proven, demonstrable and verified solution for added safety so both employees and customers can come back comfortably to their favorite restaurants and stores," said Karen Benedek, CEO, Bluezone Products, Inc.

"This powerful combination of air cleaning and IoT aligns with the important HACCP

(Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) system followed by the restaurant and foodservice industries and supported by Open Kitchen," said Martin Flusberg, President, Powerhouse Dynamics. "It supports all the essentials at an inflection point for our customers, who are enhancing their safety procedures for the longer term."

Open Kitchen already addresses facility health through a variety of capabilities, including remote control of ventilation, monitoring of air pressure, and full automation of food safety monitoring and reporting (cooking and cooling temperatures, times and protocols; cleaning procedures; etc.). Open Kitchen customers can optimize safety across all of their locations via a single mobile application, and receive alerts to potential issues in time to prevent them.

The Bluezone integration adds to the strength of the platform. Open Kitchen customers with the Bluezone system are able to continuously monitor UV air cleaning, automate scheduling of UV bulb and fan settings and be alerted when the bulbs need to be replaced.

For more information, contact info@powerhousedynamics.com or to go bluezone.com/contact/.

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics of Newton, MA is the leading provider of "Internet of things" (IoT)-based solutions to connect, analyze and control equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies. Open Kitchen, focused on Food Service and Food Retail, provides operational transparency, enhances kitchen operations, improves equipment performance, enhances food safety and quality, lowers maintenance costs, and significantly reduces energy expenses. SiteSage offers similar functionality to Retail Operators without the kitchen and food safety components. To learn more, visit powerhousedynamics.com.

About Bluezone Products, Inc.

Bluezone Products, Inc., based in Woburn, MA is the developer and manufacturer of scientifically-tested air purification technology for residential, commercial and industrial markets. Visit bluezone.com.

